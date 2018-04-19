Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Security is always tight on the Game of Thrones set, but especially so for the eighth and final season. The scripts are digital, social media bans are being enforced, and multiple endings have reportedly been filmed, all to prevent leaks. Even the Mother of Dragons — the Breaker of Chains herself! — isn’t exempt from HBO’s rules. Emilia Clarke filmed a cute video for Omaze desperately trying to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Thrones set in Ireland. The one problem? She never got permission to do so, not from the producers and not from Kit Harington, showcasing his finest Jon Snow face.

But! All hope isn’t lost.

You and [a] friend are headed to the real home of Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland! Once there, you’ll get to ask Emilia all your burning questions over lunch with The Unburnt herself. And because you’ll be with the rightful(ish) heir to the Iron Throne, you and your GoT-loving friend will have exclusive access to see things like costumes, props and more. Whether you bend the knee or not, you’ve pretty much won the Game of Thrones. Flights to the realm and hotel are on us. (Via)

To potentially have the opportunity to share your fan theories with Daenerys, which I’m sure she’d love to hear, all you have to do is donate anywhere from $10 (which gives you 100 chances to win) to $5,000 (50,000 chances!), with the proceeds going towards the Royal College of Nursing Foundation, which “provides vital support for the nurses, midwives and health care assistants who care for us and our families day in and day out.” Enter here!

(Via Omaze)