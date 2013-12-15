Eminem and Rihanna have created a ‘Monster’ in video tease for their No. 1 single

#Rihanna #Eminem
12.15.13 5 years ago

Eminem and Rihanna are unleashing a “Monster.”

The music video for the newly-crowned Billboard No. 1 is on its way, and in advance of the clip’s release a one-minute teaser has hit the web that sees Rihanna taking on the role of a sexy hypnotist/clinician (could it be any other kind?) who’s putting Em in a trance with the help of a metronome and what appear to be video flashbacks of the rapper’s life. The tease ends on the ominous visual of a shuddering metal container under guard by two men with automatic rifles. So what’s inside? You’ll have to wait for the full video to find out.

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2” has sold more than 1.4 million copies in the U.S. alone since its November 5 release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna#Eminem
TAGSEminemEminem and RihannaRihannaThe MonsterThe Monster music videoThe Monster video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP