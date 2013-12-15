Eminem and Rihanna have created a ‘Monster’ in video tease for their No. 1 single

Eminem and Rihanna are unleashing a “Monster.”

The music video for the newly-crowned Billboard No. 1 is on its way, and in advance of the clip’s release a one-minute teaser has hit the web that sees Rihanna taking on the role of a sexy hypnotist/clinician (could it be any other kind?) who’s putting Em in a trance with the help of a metronome and what appear to be video flashbacks of the rapper’s life. The tease ends on the ominous visual of a shuddering metal container under guard by two men with automatic rifles. So what’s inside? You’ll have to wait for the full video to find out.

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2” has sold more than 1.4 million copies in the U.S. alone since its November 5 release.