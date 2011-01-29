Eminem, Cee Lo, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga all slated to come in at No. 1

#Nicki Minaj
01.30.11

After The Decemberists debuted at No. 1 this week with a comparatively healthy  94,000 for “The King is Dead,” album sales plummet like the winter thermometer again as it looks like the “2011 Grammy Nominees” compilation will bow at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a record low of around 40,000.

There”s a chance that Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” will finally reach the summit, as her set and the Grammy collection are too close to call right now.   “Pink Friday”s” first-week sales of 375,000 in November were only enough to bow at No. 2. Now it could climb to No. 1 on sales of 10% of that tally. 

[More after the jump…]

Latin duo Wisin Y Yandel”s “Los Vaqueros El Regreso” will likely debut at No. 3, while Iron & Wine”s “Kiss Each Other Clean” and Amos Lee”s “Mission Bell” are in a dead heat for the No. 4 spot. Returning sets from Kidz Bop Kids, Mumford & Suns, Bruno Mars and the Decemberists are all set to sell around 28,000-32,000. Rounding out the Top 10 is Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now.”

 

#Nicki Minaj
Amos Lee billboard 200 chart preview BRUNO MARS decemberists grammy iron and wine kidz bop mumford and sones Nicki Minaj Wisin Y Yandel

