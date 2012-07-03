Listen: Eminem talks working with Dr. Dre on new album, and with Slaughterhouse

Eminem is in the early stages of recording his next album, but working with Dr. Dre is usually a no-brainer.

“Yeah, of course he’ll be involved,” Em told DJ Whoo Kid on the Sirius Shady channel this weekend. “I usually get going and kind of start going a certain direction and just record what I’m feeling. Then I’ll go see Dre and fill in some of those pieces.”

During the rare interview, Eminem didn’t indicate when fans should expect his eighth-full length, but did talk about his Shady Records signees Slaughterhouse, who are dropping their next album “Welcome To: Our House” on Aug. 28. Em mixed that record.

He’s also plotting a tour for Asia and is obviously swinging back to his own projects.

You can check out with Slim Shady ha to say aobut the history and definition of hip-hop on Ice-T’s recently released “Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap” documentary. It features Em and others like Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Kanye West and more rapping and talking rap.

”That documentary was fun because doing sh*t like that, I can talk about Rap all day, so I probably could have went on and I think I actually went on longer then that actual piece was.”