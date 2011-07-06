Eminem’s ‘Recovery’ becomes first album to sell a million downloads

Eminem”s “Recovery” has set a milestone: the Grammy-nominated project is the first album to sell 1 million downloads in the U.S.

To be exact, the title has sold 1,001,000 cumulative albums digitally (that means at least 10 songs downloaded from the set) and 3.9 million total in the U.S.

While the physical CD is clearly headed out, given that almost 75% of “Recovery”s” sales have been via physical CD, its demise isn”t here yet.

Hot on “Recovery”s” heels is Adele”s “21,” which is on target to pass the 1 million mark next week, according to Nielsen SoundScan via Billboard. That means its digital vs. physical rate is much closer, which physical sales accounting for slightly more than 50% of the set”s tally.

Since 2005, the year that Nielsen SoundScan began logging digital album sales, a cool dozen titles have sold at least 500,000 downloads.