Eminem’s ‘The Marshal Mathers LP 2’ rises to the top of the charts again next week

Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” will return to the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week, after dropping to No. 2 this week to make room for Lady Gaga”s “Artpop.”

“MMLP2” will sell up to 125,000, making it the only album next week projected to eclipse six figures.

Four albums debut in a busy week as Five Finger Death Punch”s “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 2” bows at No 2 (75,000-80,000). Newbies “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack and the newest set from Daughtry, “Baptized,” are duking it out for the No. 4 spot with chart vet “Duck the Halls” from “Duck Dynasty” family, The Robertsons, with all three titles selling in the 55,000-60,000 range.

The new set from Yo Gotti, “I Am,” and Kelly Clarkson”s holiday set, “Wrapped In Red” are both vying for No. 8 with sales between 40,000-45,000 copies.

Of the other returning vets, “Now 48” will be at No. 3 (65,000-70,000) and this week”s No. 1, “Artpop,” drops to No. 7 with sales of 50,000-55,000, according to Hits Daily Double. Coming in at No. 10 will be Katy Perry”s “Prism” (35,000-40,000).

