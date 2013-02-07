Emma Roberts set for Fox drama pilot ‘Delirium’

FOX has fallen in love with Emma Roberts.

The actress has been tapped as the lead of the network’s drama pilot “Delirium,” based on Lauren Oliver”s bestselling book trilogy, according to Deadline.

“Delirium” takes place in a dystopia where the emotion of love is outlawed, and is forcibly from people through a special operation. A few months before her scheduled procedure, Lena Holoway (Roberts) finds herself deeply in love.

Karyn Usher (“Prison Break”) is executive producing the pilot, along with Peter Chernin, Katherine Pope and Paula Mazur.

Roberts’ first major TV role was on the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous.” She was recently seen on the big screen in “Scream 4″ and Celeste and Jesse Forever.”

Do you think Roberts is a good choice for the lead in “Delirium”?

