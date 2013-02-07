Emma Roberts set for Fox drama pilot ‘Delirium’

02.07.13 5 years ago

FOX has fallen in love with Emma Roberts.

The actress has been tapped as the lead of the network’s drama pilot “Delirium,” based on Lauren Oliver”s bestselling book trilogy, according to Deadline.

“Delirium” takes place in a dystopia where the emotion of love is outlawed, and is forcibly from people through a special operation. A few months before her scheduled procedure, Lena Holoway (Roberts) finds herself deeply in love.

Karyn Usher (“Prison Break”) is executive producing the pilot, along with Peter Chernin, Katherine Pope and Paula Mazur.

Roberts’ first major TV role was on the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous.” She was recently seen on the big screen in “Scream 4″ and Celeste and Jesse Forever.”

Do you think Roberts is a good choice for the lead in “Delirium”?
 

Around The Web

TAGSDELIRIUMEMMA ROBERTSLauren Oliver

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP