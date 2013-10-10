Emma Watson, ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’ director reuniting on ‘While We’re Young’

Youth is wasted on the young, especially Emma Watson apparently.

The “Harry Potter” veteran is reuniting with her “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower” director Stephen Chbosky for the 20th Century Fox film “While We”re Young,” a spin on the timeless age-swapping subgenre.

Based on the novel “29” by Adena Halpern, “Young” centers on a young-at-heart 75-year-old woman who magically gets to be 29 again. Shunning her dull 55-year-old daughter, the temporarily youthful woman instead spends an unforgettable day with her young adult granddaughter.

Although Watson will star in the film, according to Deadline, although it’s not clear which character she’ll play.

“(500) Days of Summer” writers Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter are adapting the novel, while John Davis is producing the film for Davis Entertainment.

Watson and “Perks” co-star Logan Lerman will soon be seen alongside Russell Crowe and Anthony Hopkins in Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah.” She will also star in Guillermo del Toro”s new take on “Beauty & the Beast.”