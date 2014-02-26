‘Empire’ unleases the King of Monsters with ‘Godzilla’ cover

#Godzilla #Bryan Cranston
and 02.26.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Following the Tuesday premiere of the epic new trailer for director Gareth Edwards” “Godzilla”, Empire magazine has revealed the King of the Monsters in all his glory on the cover of its super-sized new issue, which goes on sale Thursday.

“Trying to get the face right was the main thing,” Edwards told the magazine. “I guess he”s got more of a bear”s face, or a dog”s. We also used eagle. There”s a lot of nobility in an eagle. It made him feel very majestic and noble.”

Opening May 16, the franchise reboot from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, David Strathairn and Bryan Cranston.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Bryan Cranston
TAGSAaron TaylorJohnsonBryan CranstonDAVID STRATHAIRNELIZABETH OLSENGareth EdwardsGODZILLAJULIETTE BINOCHEKEN WATANABELEGENDARY PICTURESSALLY HAWKINSWarner Bros.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP