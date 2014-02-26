‘Empire’ unleases the King of Monsters with ‘Godzilla’ cover

(CBR) Following the Tuesday premiere of the epic new trailer for director Gareth Edwards” “Godzilla”, Empire magazine has revealed the King of the Monsters in all his glory on the cover of its super-sized new issue, which goes on sale Thursday.

“Trying to get the face right was the main thing,” Edwards told the magazine. “I guess he”s got more of a bear”s face, or a dog”s. We also used eagle. There”s a lot of nobility in an eagle. It made him feel very majestic and noble.”

Opening May 16, the franchise reboot from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, David Strathairn and Bryan Cranston.