10 Endearingly Clever Answers Zachary Quinto Gave On Reddit

On December 9th at 1PM EST, Zachary Quinto became the latest in a long line of celebrities to cut out the middle man and speak directly to fans – and critics – using Reddit’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) sub-thread. After proving he was who he said he was via a photograph, Quinto spent about two hours answering questions both serious and silly. Including these gems:
#1 – Quinto has a very pragmatic approach to dating.
#2 – He continues to perpetuate the ion neutralizing properties of Neutron Cream.
#3 – He put a very vivid image of Vulcan anatomy in our heads.
#4 – He extrapolated what employers might have a “Coming Out” betting pool.
#5 – Quinto also has a pragmatic approach to marriage.
#6 – And next generation gaming consoles.
#7 – He had a well-thought out reasoning for unleashing horse-sized ducks on the unsuspecting world.
#8 – He faced his fears.
#9 – He may or may not have stated his preferences for English partners.
#10 – And he finally put to bed the greatest debate of our time.
Source: All quotes courtesy of Reddit
your questions are ridiculous. Seriously people, come up with something that isnt a waist of yourself.
Do you even English ?
Waist- waste.
Hint, if you are going to rag people out on the net, at least check your spelling.
The Internet. (redditor, just to rub it in)
it doesn’t matter what the spelling is as long as you understood it. Our English is already retarded all by itself. So if that’s your best way to try to bother me, try again. :)
What questions were they really suppose to ask? its all in fun lighten up. And yes learn to spell. If our language is so retarded don’t use it. :)
:)I do think there would be better questions, but either way people are so entertaining. but your right about one thing. it’s in fun. so have fun. I’m out. :)