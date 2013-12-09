10 Endearingly Clever Answers Zachary Quinto Gave On Reddit

On December 9th at 1PM EST, Zachary Quinto became the latest in a long line of celebrities to cut out the middle man and speak directly to fans – and critics – using Reddit’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) sub-thread. After proving he was who he said he was via a photograph, Quinto spent about two hours answering questions both serious and silly. Including these gems:

 #1 – Quinto has a very pragmatic approach to dating.

#2 – He continues to perpetuate the ion neutralizing properties of Neutron Cream.


#3 – He put a very vivid image of Vulcan anatomy in our heads.

#4 – He extrapolated what employers might have a “Coming Out” betting pool.

 #5 – Quinto also has a pragmatic approach to marriage.


 #6 – And next generation gaming consoles.

#7 – He had a well-thought out reasoning for unleashing horse-sized ducks on the unsuspecting world.

 #8 – He faced his fears.


#9 – He may or may not have stated his preferences for English partners.

#10 – And he finally put to bed the greatest debate of our time.

