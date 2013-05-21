‘Endless Love’ remake starring Alex Pettyfer to get Valentine’s Day release

#Valentine's Day
05.21.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde are set to embark on an “Endless Love” next Valentine’s Day.

The upcoming rom-dram remake has been slated for release by Universal on February 14, 2014, nearly 33 years after the original film starring Brooke Shields and Martin Hewitt hit theaters. Directed by Shana Feste (“Country Strong”) and also starring Robert Patrick, Bruce Greenwood, Rhys Wakefield, Dayo Okeniyi, Emma Rigby and Joely Richardson, “Endless Love” centers on the white-hot romance that develops between a “privileged girl” and a “charismatic boy” whose parents’ attempts to keep them apart drive them to ever more reckless behavior.

The 1981 original grossed over $30 million in theaters but is perhaps best remembered for the Diana Ross-Lionel Richie soundtrack tune of the same name that shot to the top of the Billboard charts that summer. The film also featured the first big-screen appearance by future mega-star Tom Cruise.

Will you be seeing “Endless Love” next Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments.

