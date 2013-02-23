‘Entourage,’ ‘Caprica’ stars join CBS pilots

CBS has added more names to its list of “Advocates” and “Hostages.”

“Caprica” vet Esai Morales is joining the cast of CBS’ drama pilot “The Advocates,” from writer Bruno Heller and director David Nutter.

According to Deadline, “Advocates” follows the unorthodox teaming of a lawyer named Shannon Carter and an ex-con named Henry Bird, who term themselves “victim advocates,” pushing the boundaries of the law in order to fight for justice. Morales will play the ruthlessly ambitious district attorney Rafael “Raffa” Cortez. CCH Pounder (“The Shield”) also recently joined the cast.

Morales will be seen on the upcoming second season of Starz”s “Magic City.”

Meanwhile, CBS has added “Entourage” alum Rhys Coiro to the drama pilot “Hostages,” from writer-director Jeffrey Nachmanoff, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and Warner Bros TV.

Adapted from an Israeli show, “Hostages” features Ton Collette as Ellen, a top-flight surgeon whose family is taken hostage after she is chosen to perform a complex operation on the U.S. President. Dylan McDermott plays Duncan, a headstrong FBI agent who finds himself in the midst of an ever-expanding political conspiracy.

According to Deadline once again, Coiro will play Duncan’s brother-in-law, who may be involved in the conspiracy.

Coiro previously appeared on CBS’ “A Gifted Man.”