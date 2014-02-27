‘Entourage’ movie makes room for Liam Neeson

(CBR) Proving that there”s basically nothing he isn”t willing to do these days, Liam Neeson has committed his good name to the cause of the “Entourage” movie.

TheWrap reports he “has taken time out of his promotional tour for “Non-Stop” to film a small role in the “Entourage” movie,” scheduled to arrive on June 12, 2015. It”s expected that he”ll play himself. Neeson”s involvement was confirmed when he was spotted filming in Los Angeles opposite Jeremy Piven”s Hollywood heavyweight Ari Gold.

Piven and the other four “Entourage” stars are all aboard for the film, with new actors including the likes of Billy Bob Thornton and Haley Joel Osment; they play father-and-son film financiers, according to TheWrap.

