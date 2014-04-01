Epic drama ‘Anchorman 2’ will be re-released in special ‘No-Joke’ cut

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” had enough laughs in it that Paramount has already released a second version with all-new jokes, but what about all the fans who sat in the theater thinking that the sequel would play better as an Oscar-seeking family drama without any jokes?

A new trailer for the film's new “No-Joke” cut was released today, which happens to be April 1 (it's probably just a coincidence).

The clip finds Ron (Will Ferrell) and Veronica (Christina Applegate) embroiled in a fiery domestic dispute over her new job offer. Ominous music plays in the background, and there's nary a double entendre or unexpected celebrity cameo in sight.

Watch it here:

“People know that Will and I do many joke options for our movies, but I think what gets lost is the fact that underneath the laughs there”s a very powerful drama at work,” writer/director Adam McKay explained in a press release. “Movies like 'Sophie”s Choice,' 'Ordinary People,' and 'Breaking the Waves' are the movies that inspire Will and me. I”m just glad, with the no-joke cut, audiences can finally appreciate the rawness and drama of 'Anchorman 2.'”

Just imagine the dramatic hi-jinks that Ferrell will get into alongside his original Channel 4 news co-anchors Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner.

“Ancorman 2” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray today.