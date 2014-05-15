Eric Bana and Olivia Munn see some scary stuff in new ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ trailer

Cops meet ghouls in the first trailer for the supernatural thriller “Deliver Us From Evil,” starring Eric Bana and Olivia Munn.

“Sinister” and “Exorcism of Emily Rose” director Scott Derrickson is at it again with this spooky story “inspired by actual accounts,” in which tough beat cop Ralph Sarchie (Bana) follows a rogue priest (Edgar Ramírez) down the rabbit hole into a world of demons, possession and other supernatural elements. And that's just the beginning.

The very long trailer features a spooky after-hours zoo, haunted stuffed animals and nail-biting (or should that be nail-scratching?) tension.

Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Deliver” is based on the 2001 book “Beware the Night” by Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool.

It also stars Joel McHale, Sean Harris and Rhona Fox.

“Deliver Us From Evil” will be delivered July 2.