Eric Bana and Olivia Munn see some scary stuff in new ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ trailer

#Olivia Munn #Joel McHale
05.15.14 4 years ago

Cops meet ghouls in the first trailer for the supernatural thriller “Deliver Us From Evil,” starring Eric Bana and Olivia Munn.

“Sinister” and “Exorcism of Emily Rose” director Scott Derrickson is at it again with this spooky story “inspired by actual accounts,” in which tough beat cop Ralph Sarchie (Bana) follows a rogue priest (Edgar Ramírez) down the rabbit hole into a world of demons, possession and other supernatural elements. And that's just the beginning. 

The very long trailer features a spooky after-hours zoo, haunted stuffed animals and nail-biting (or should that be nail-scratching?) tension.

Watch it here:

“Deliver” is based on the 2001 book “Beware the Night” by Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool.

It also stars Joel McHale, Sean Harris and Rhona Fox.

“Deliver Us From Evil” will be delivered July 2.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olivia Munn#Joel McHale
TAGSdeliver us from evilEDGAR RAMIREZERIC BANAJOEL MCHALEOLIVIA MUNNSean HarrisTRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP