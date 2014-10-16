Erykah Badu earns $3.60 from impromptu Times Square gig

Next time you walk past a busking musician in your city, take a closer listen — it could be Erykah Badu.

The Grammy-winning R 'n' B songstress hasn't “made a record in bout 3 or 4 years, so” she took to Times Square in NYC last Friday, where she performed an ad-libbed song about needing money in front of dozens of passersby. After what looks to be a few minutes of performing, she wasn't recognized by anyone, and she earned a whopping $3.60 — just about enough for a juice or a sorbet.

Her iPhone recording of the performance was posted to Okay Player.

Watch the video here:

Badu is still working on her next album, which she has reportedly been recording for at least a year now.

Her last release was 2010's “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh).” She and Janelle Monae collaborated on the excellent song “Q.U.E.E.N.” last year.