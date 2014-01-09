Lindsay Lohan’s reality show coming this spring to OWN

In the ongoing quest to find an identity beyond “Oprah” re-hashes, OWN has announced four new series premieres for 2014. While the network still seems a little bipolar, split between wholesome self-improvement and, well, Lindsay Lohan. However, OWN’s kinder, gentler approach to reality TV might be the perfect place for Lohan to stage a comeback. Tyler Perry, whose brand of subpar soap has already scored solid hits for OWN, will also bow yet another series for the network. Move over, Oprah!

The network has ordered the network”s fourth weekly scripted series, “Single Moms Club,” from Tyler Perry based on the forthcoming feature film of the same name. The drama series, which centers on a group of single women from different walks of life who become bonded following an incident at their children”s school, will premiere in fall 2014.

In addition, the network has set premiere dates for three new previously announced docu-series that will join the primetime lineup this spring, including the much-anticipated “Lindsay” (March 9), which follows Lindsay Lohan”s return to public life after court-ordered rehab, “Deion”s Family Playbook” (March 1), focusing on the hectic life of pro athlete Deion Sanders and his extended family, and “Love In the City” (April 12), featuring the fast-paced lives of four fabulous friends living in New York City.

“Single Moms Club”

1-hour Drama Series Premieres Fall 2014

Brought together by an incident at their children”s school, a group of single mothers from different walks of life bond and create a support group that helps them find comedy in the obstacles of life, and inner strength to overcome their personal challenges. Tyler Perry”s “Single Moms Club” is written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry and is produced by Tyler Perry Studios.

“Lindsay”

Premiering Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The documentary series “Lindsay,” directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Amy Rice (“By The People: The Election of Barack Obama”), follows Lindsay Lohan on her journey through recovery following a very public period of crisis. Lindsay is one of the most talented young actresses of her generation, boasting an impressive list of credits (“The Parent Trap,” “Mean Girls,” “A Prairie Home Companion”). Having had her career and personal life sidelined by her public struggles, Lindsay is strikingly candid about her life and is more determined than ever to get back on her feet. In this honest, no-holds-barred account, viewers will see an intimate, unflinching look into the life of one of the world’s most sought-after celebrities. Cameras follow Lindsay as she returns to New York, reunites with friends and family, and attempts to build a new life. As she works to stay on track amid the demands (and pitfalls) of fame, she opens up as never before, discussing everything from her emotional recovery process to her exhausting run-ins with the paparazzi.

“Deion”s Family Playbook”

Premiering Saturday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Deion’s Family Playbook” is the fun-filled and compelling real-life story of Deion Sanders, the only pro athlete to ever play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. Few people know that Deion, best known as “Prime Time,” is a single father raising five kids of his own, while also helping to raise four other children who live with him, including the twins whom his mother cares for, his niece and nephew and a student in need whom he recently took into his home. Additionally, Deion is co-founder and football coach of Prime Prep Academy, a charter school that aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of children in underserved areas. With so much on his plate both at school and at home, Deion strives to keep all facets of his complicated, crazy and chaotic life in balance and under control. Help is on the way every other week when his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, a Hollywood producer who has two sons of her own, comes to visit. The series is produced by Edmonds Entertainment, Prime Time Media Ventures and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television. Executive producers are Eli Frankel, Tracey E. Edmonds and Deion Sanders. Co-Executive Producer is Rob Cornick.

“Love in the City”

Premiering Saturday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Kiyah, Bershan, Chenoa and Tiffany have known each other for more than ten years, and are constant sources of inspiration, support, competition and companionship to one another. Kiyah, an ambitious and successful celebrity hair stylist, is the link who brought the four friends together, and New York City’s legendary Harlem neighborhood is where the quartet come together on a regular basis … over drinks, lunches, dinners, you name it. Two are married, two are single, and all are strong and fiercely independent women who believe in living out their dreams and not letting anyone or anything get in their way. Through the group’s adventures, misadventures, romances, successes and life-altering struggles, they may not always see eye-to-eye, but when push comes to shove, they are there for each other with solid and unwavering support as they each face their own unique challenges and triumphs. The series is produced by CORE Media Group. D’Angela Proctor, Jen O’Connell, Rob Lee and Lenid Rolov are executive producers; Paulina Williams and Glenn Stickley are co-executive producers.

