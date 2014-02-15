Eva Green and Josh Hartnett battle Victorian monsters in ‘Penny Dreadful’ trailer

Josh Hartnett teams up with a former Bond girl and a former Bond to battle the forces of darkness in the first trailer for Showtime’s upcoming horror series “Penny Dreadful.”

In what looks a bit like “The X-Files” set in Victorian London, “Penny” finds psychic Vanessa Ives (“Casino Royale’s” Eva Green) introducing Ethan (Hartnett) and Sir Malcolm (former 007 Timothy Dalton) to a shadow world full of sex, drugs an monsters of all sorts, and where various literary characters such as Frankenstein, Dracula and Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Gray reside.

Watch the trailer here:

The eight-episode series also stars Reeve Carney (“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark”), Rory Kinnear (“Skyfall”), Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”), and Harry Treadaway (“The Lone Ranger”).

Created by writer John Logan (“Skyfall,” “Hugo”), the first two episodes were directed by J.A. Bayona (“The Impossible”). “Penny” is currently in production in Ireland.

The first episode will make its world premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March.

“Penny Dreadful” premieres May 11 at 10/9 Central on Showtime.