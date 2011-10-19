Evanescence lights up at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

After a five-year absence, Evanescence is back with a vengeance – and another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The rock act”s self-titled album bows with 127,000 copies this week, a second chart-topper after its 2006 set “The Open Door.” That set moved 447,000 in its first week.

Adele”s “21” remains in the top three again, holding tight at No. 2 with 111,000 (-1%).

At No. 3 is Five Finger Death Punch with their best sales and charting week. “American Capitalist” sold 91,000, besting the rock act”s last “War Is the Answer,” which debuted at No. 7 with 44,000 in 2009.

Last week”s chart winner Scotty McCreery”s “Clear As Day” slips to No. 4 with 88, 000, a 55% sales decrease.

McCreery”s “American Idol” classmate and season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina enters at No. 5 with “Wildflower,” moving 69,000. This marks the first time in three years that an “AI” winner and 2nd place finisher have both earned a top five start. David Cook and David Archuleta were the last pair of those.

Tony Bennett”s “Duets II” falls No. 3 to No. 6 with 54,000 (-23%).

Ryan Adams earns his second top 10 set with “Ashes & Fire,” as it bows at No. 7 with 49,000. His 2007 album also made it to No. 7, with 61,000 then. Adams” previous album, “III/IV,” bowed in February at No. 59.

Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” descends No. 4 to No. 8 (47,000, -18%) while Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” slips No. 6 to No. 9 (45,000, -15%).

Martina McBride”s “Eleven” makes it to No. 10 in its first week, moving 40,000 unites. This is her first album for Republic Nashville, after leaving RCA. He last album “Shine” also got to No. 10, with slightly more at 41,000, in 2009.

Joe Jonas” “Fastlife” was unable to crack the very top tier, as it debuts at No. 15 (18,000). Joe”s sibling Nick was the first of the Jonas Brothers to go solo, last year: his “Who I Am” bowed at No. 3 with 82,000.

Album sales are up 1% compared to last week and up 4% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 3% overall.