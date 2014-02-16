Even Uma Thurman is star-struck by Prince William at the BAFTAs

Uma Thurman may be wealthy, famous and an internationally recognized actress/ice queen, but even she had to do a double-take when confronted with the sight of Prince William at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. See everybody? Stars really are just like us! Even Uma Thurman, who is barely even a human being at this point. Also, I’m fairly certain that the woman next to William is silently praying that Uma doesn’t stab her.

But really, what must Uma Thurman be thinking? Is she really just star-struck, or is there something more behind that look? Below I’ve Photoshopped a few different possibilities.

Follow RIOT on Twitter