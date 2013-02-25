Everybody’s fine: closing thoughts on an Oscar season of multiple narratives

Hours before last night’s Academy Awards ceremony, I was called up by a UK news network that required a last-minute talking head to discuss the evening ahead. In the cab on the way to the studio, the channel’s researcher briefed me on the ground we’d cover, before asking, “So what’s the big story of the night going to be?”
I reeled off something about “Argo” being the probable Best Picture winner, with a side order of The Vindication of Ben Affleck, but inside I was slightly thrown by the question. What was the big story going to be at the end of a long, circuitous race in which no one film has had everything its own way — but one which looked ready to test any number of rare precedents, and perhaps create one or two of its own?
The question was no easier to answer as a lengthy, sluggish, tonally conflicted ceremony drew to a close with host Seth MacFarlane and pocket-sized pep factory Kristin Chenoweth smarming out the last and least welcome of the show’s many — most would agree too many — musical numbers. What narrative had we been left with? Was there more than one? Or was there not one at all, beyond the Academy telling us, “Here are some films we liked, and here are some prizes we’ve given them?” I’m not sure.
“Argo,” to the surprise of absolutely no one who had been paying even tangential attention to this race for the past two months, did indeed win Best Picture, along with the writing and editing prizes that seemed inevitably bound to it when it became the inarguable frontrunner. (Remember the number of pundits tying themselves in knots over the always-faint possibility of the film winning nothing but The Big One? Seems a long time ago.)
And yes, one could say Ben Affleck was vindicated, though that would imply he had been roundly turned away by Hollywood at any point in the season — which, as demonstrated by the swift and sincere show of industry affection for him from the very day a branch of just 369 Academy voters collectively announced they slightly preferred the work of five fine filmmakers to his, was hardly the case. (You could reach further back, claiming that this amounted to an official pardon for Affleck’s odd, undeserved career slide in the early 2000s, back when he carried a different Jennifer on his arm, but even that’s surely water under the bridge: “Hollywoodland” and, more auspiciously, “Gone Baby Gone” both earned him industry favor over half a decade ago, even if Oscar was slower to come around.)
Rather than a pointed rejection of Affleck himself, or the product of a conspiracy against handsome, talented actors-turned-directors by some sinister cabal of gnomic auteurs, Affleck’s Best Director omission was simply One Of Those Things That Sometimes Happens — not an especially clear or compelling narrative, as they go, but it’s the one we got.
The Academy — which, despite the cause-and-effect theories dreamed up by more excitable pundits, was looking likely to reward “Argo” well before the nominations were announced — responded by making the best of an unusual, not necessarily embarrassing, situation. Voters unable to pick their favorite film for Best Director were given the opportunity to hand a major prize to another film they admire — a conundrum, one would think, only to those who follow the widespread internet logic that any Oscar race comprises a) your favorite, and b) four other unworthy nominees WHO MUST LOSE AT ALL COSTS. (It’s an approach that leaves you perilously unlikely to enjoy the ceremony, particularly if, like me, you’d only personally have voted for the eventual winner in two-and-a-half of 24 categories. I don’t advise it.)
As it turned out, the film that gained the most from this curious turn of events wasn’t Steven Spielberg’s nomination leader “Lincoln” but Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi,” which numerically led all comers with four awards at the evening’s close — the first time since 2004 that the Best Picture winner hasn’t at least tied for most wins of the night. It’s a result that, to judge from the response I observed on Twitter and at the industry party I attended last night, surprised more onlookers than it did pundits, many of whom had some time ago sensed that Spielberg’s stately, ever-so-slightly chilly presidential biopic was more respected within the Academy than it was fiercely loved.
“Life of Pi,” by contrast, turns out to have been arguably the most interesting stealth contender of the season, one that has exceeded awards expectations at many a turn — and for no other reason than the fact that a lot of people do love it, and are in equal measure moved and awed by its rare fusion of spirituality and spectacle. (Not for nothing is comfortably the highest-grossing Best Picture nominee internationally, a strangely underplayed advantage throughout the season.) That emotional kick, combined with universal, near-childlike “how did he do that” wonder at Lee’s luminous craftsmanship, is surely what edged it ahead of “Lincoln” in a Best Director showdown that, for all its exciting uncertainty, could hardly have been more gentlemanly in tenor.
Many might be tempted, upon observing “Lincoln’s” relatively paltry Oscar returns — two awards from a mighty 12 nominations, the least accrued from that many or more since “Becket” in 1964 — to forge a narrative along the lines of “The Academy turns against ‘Lincoln.'” But that wouldn’t be true, either. It was clear, from the auditorium-wide warmth that greeted Daniel Day-Lewis’s history-making Best Actor win, from the unexpected singling-out of the film’s intricate but understated production design, that this was a film the Academy wanted to see rewarded — just as they wanted to see “Argo” rewarded, just as they wanted to see “Life of Pi” rewarded, and several others besides.
Yes, Ben Affleck would almost certainly have brought “Argo’s” win total to four had he been nominated for Best Director, but that doesn’t mean “Life of Pi” was simply a surrogate for their affections. (I’ll leave it to Seth MacFarlane to bring a smutty Helen Hunt joke into this.) Had voters been so defensively devoted to “Argo” that they wanted to see it win at all costs, it could easily have taken an extra win for Alexandre Desplat’s score, or muscled into that fragile tie for Best Sound Editing.
But it didn’t. Voters liked a lot this year. Whether many individuals consciously vote this way or not, the collective vote arranged itself so as to honor as much of what they liked as possible. And three cheers for that. When the Academy expanded the Best Picture field from five nominees four years ago, the intended aim was to celebrate a broader spread of titles, and this year saw the highest percentage of Best Picture nominees walk away with a prize since the change’s inception.
Eight out of nine films took at least one win, and if that seems a little hard on “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” any cutaway during the telecast to an elated-looking Quvenzhane Wallis — joyously brandishing her puppy-dog handbag and plainly having the time of a life destined for greater times still — made it clear how welcome she and her scrappy little film felt in the Academy’s embrace. (Off-color cracks by Seth MacFarlane notwithstanding.)
Is that the narrative? Everyone’s a winner, even when they lose? It’s corny, but we’ll go with it. After all, it’s a narrative Michelle Obama tried to convince us — during a presenting gig that must count as the ceremony’s most significant surprise — that all the Best Picture nominees themselves are aiming to peddle. I, for one, am uncertain of what obstacles “Amour” teaches us we can overcome, but I’ll avoid splitting hairs. And speaking of “Amour,” I wanted to see Emmanuelle Riva become history’s oldest Oscar winner as much as anyone, but I refuse not to be delighted for the klutzily radiant Jennifer Lawrence, excited for the brilliant career that lies ahead of her, or enduringly appreciative of her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook,” the kind of spitting, sparking catherine-wheel of a comic turn that I’d like to see recognized more often.
I’d like to say that the show emerged as victorious as the films it rewarded, but even that resists a clear story angle. Neither as diabolical as the morning’s more inflamed reviews insist it was, nor anything like as fresh and subversive as Seth MacFarlane’s defenders will claim it was with increasing revisionist enthusiasm, it was a labored, out-of-time affair that I have little inclination to review in great detail — partly because the ever-eloquent Alan Sepinwall has relayed my very thoughts in almost uncanny detail.
And yet its few moments of greatness — Daniel Day-Lewis’s humble, witty, perfectly pitched acceptance address, 76-year-old Shirley Bassey’s ferocious rendition of a Bond classic that ought to have ushered in a similarly gold-plated medley, the delicious surprise and even more delicious fairness of that Best Sound Editing tie — will last a lot longer in my memory than that shouty, narrowly conceived musicals tribute or MacFarlane’s icky Clooney-Quvenzhane sex jokes and bizarrely unnecessary dismissal of incumbent Best Actor winner Jean Dujardin’s career. (Hey Seth, call us when you have a Scorsese project in the pipeline.)
My single favorite moment of the telecast was an all-too-brief one: former exotic entertainer Channing Tatum and trained ballet dancer Charlize Theron taking to the floor for a swirling Rogers-Astaire tribute in which neither artist could have looked more beautiful, or more simultaneously in and out of their element. (Hey, casting directors: anyone wanna give those kids a musical?) It was a moment of two superstars in perfectly paired partnership, the kind of graceful collaborative spirit Hollywood often only pretends to be about, usually by way of florid acceptance speeches — but it was an apt lead-in to a larger dance where the spread of films rewarded left us with far more perks than wallflowers.
My favorite moment was Daniel Day Lewis’ Margaret Thatcher joke.
And I hope these guys never produce an Oscar again.
I don’t get why people found that joke funny. Like at all. Because he would be dressed like a woman? Or because she would be dressed like a man?
I enjoyed the rest of Day Lewis’ speech though.
Because DDL and Meryl are great actors and chameleons. Plenty of people make jokes about either of them taking on absurd roles because they could probably pull it off. DDL was playing along. DUHHHHH. Don’t overthink it, man.
Yeah, I couldn’t believe the raucous reaction to that joke. It deserved a titter.
And no one is over-thinking it. It’s just not particularly funny
I think it was also the timing. It was unexpected. Here we had Daniel Day-Lewis, a very gracious and classy speaker about to give another gracious acceptance speech, and he puts in a joke about playing Margaret Thatcher. Nobody was expecting it and I think that made it even funnier. For the record, it made me want to see what Meryl would look like as Abraham Lincoln. I would also be curious to see DDL as Margaret Thatcher….
When Steve Martin first hosted, he made a joke about taking a child to see Gladiator and the child sat there and just cried and cried and the punchline was that this might have been because the child didn’t know who he was, implying that he abducted the child.
Does anyone remember if everyone was up in arms about how tasteless Steve Martin was for making that joke or does the outrage just happen when you don’t like the comedian?
I’m not really seeing the similarity between the performed skit you describe, one where the child performer is complicit in on the joke… and making unexpected cracks about a nine-year-old girl’s prospective sex life.
But whatever.
I really think that joke was way more about Clooney than it was about Wallis.
The joke WAS about Clooney. Come on, you gotta be very set to dislike Macfarlane not to see that.
Sure it was about Clooney. I still don’t think implicating Wallis was appropriate or acceptable.
“But whatever?”
That’s seriously how you respond to people who have a different opinion than you? Looks like Seth’s smugness and condescension rubbed off.
The article is good stuff though…
But he’s not saying Wallis wants to have sex with Clooney, nor implying that she ever would. He merely uses her age as a hook to joke about how Clooney is always going after very young girls.
I still don’t see what the fuss is all about.
I think the joke may be unacceptable in South Africa, but perhaps not in the US. Read into that what you will.
I’m trying to read anything into that, Jonnybon, but it’s not making a lot of sense to me. Unless you’re implying this is somehow about race, which it’s not.
Great write-up, as usual. Very thorough.
That said, while I understand that the Oscar show could always be, well, better … I never tune in to be wowed.
I tune in to see celebrities; to see them react, intermingle, to see what theyre wearing. I look for moments to joyously cringe at. And then most importantly, see the craft that is recognized. I eat up the winners, the faces of the losers, the speeches, the small moments that bring involuntary smiles to my faces, the recognition and love for the movies.
I do not tune in for a host. Sure, I’ll laugh at some of the jokes. I enjoyed some of the singing/dancing.
But enduring a 3 hour and 35 minute show that I typically love for so many reasons that only comes around for one night a year is no hard task, for me.
BEST OSCARS EVER!! Highest grossing r comedy ever? Ted!
Hollywood can suck it!
I had the same thought about Charlize and Channing… I’d pay to watch them in an delightful music. They were great!
Guy, thanks for pointing to the Sepinwall piece. It sums up my opinion on last night very well. To each his own I guess. What one man finds funny, another doesn’t. I wasn’t so much offended–I’m not a total prude–as much as I got weary of Seth appealing to the lowest rung of comedy. Sure, one joke here and there isn’t offensive, but after a while there is a pile up and it turns into a wreck. At least for me. And after a while I just kept thinking, seriously, that’s what you have? fat jokes and jokes about people’s accents? Again, it’s not so much one joke in particular as the overall tone.
He had way more than that, though. Lots of funny stuff. The one about “Argo” being so secretive the Academy didn’t even know who directed it was spot-on. Wallis not wanting to lose to that old woman – Jennifer Lawrence. Loved it. His comeback to the audience groaning about the Mel Gibson joke was perfect – “So you’re on his side?” He was absolutely game and ready for the retorts.
And come on… the stuff about Day-Lewis being so in character that he would run into Cheadle on the studio lot and try to free him was hysterical. You don’t have a sense of humor if that’s not even slightly funny.
Well, we have different opinions about what is funny, and that’s fine. The Argo joke was funny. I liked the von Trapp joke. The other jokes mention don’t do anything for me. I don’t find those offensive; I just find them rather easy jokes. I find many people funny. MacFarlane is not one of them. I’d say I found about 15% of his jokes funny, 20% if I’m being generous. Clearly others disagree. And the ratings were up, so they got what they wanted. Even though I’m not convinced he’s the sole reason for that.
MacFarlane actually peaked with the Tommy Lee Jones joke (and TLJ’s great reaction), which most people seem to have instantly forgotten.
Totally besides, just wanna say I like it very much that you put Press Room-photos of the winners above each category on the right of your side – very nice!
Too bad that for most of the crafts categories the photos doesn’t really indicate who won.
Alex, does that mean you don´t know the craft winners by heart? ;-)
Alex: I don’t get it. The photos are of the people who won.
Oh, I see — you mean it’s unclear which films won. If you don’t remember, just click on the photos and the Contenders page will tell you.
I think someone needs to do an in-depth postmortem on Spielberg and the Academy. Interview AMPAS members, take a look at the various campaigns, get a real feel of what’s happening.
Lincoln, War Horse, and Munich were nominated for a combined 23 Oscars, including 3 Best Pictures noms and 2 Best Director noms. And yet they won just 2 Oscars total.
I’m sure professional jealousy is at play but I’m curious just how deep and widespread it is. Certainly Lincoln was Spielberg’s best chance at an Oscar, I don’t know what other subject matter he could tackle that would bring him a Best Director/Best Picture win.
I know I shouldn’t feel bad for a billionaire and king of Hollywood but I still do.
“I don’t know what other subject matter he could tackle that would bring him a Best Director/Best Picture win.”
Apart from the Holocaust, you mean?
I think you’re looking for a conspiracy where there is none. The Academy nominated those three films, but they preferred others. Not much more to it than that. Indeed, considering how War Horse underperformed with the Guilds, you could say the Academy’s high regard for Spielberg was the primary factor behind a Best Picture nomination it was lucky to get. So let’s not paint him as some kind of pariah — and a pariah with three Oscars, at that.
Not conspiracy but I don’t know, there does seem to be something in the water. He’s being taken for granted I think and it’s a shame.
Hopefully the Warner Bros Moses epic Gods And Kings comes together sooner rather than later. As you pointed out, he does have 3 Oscars, not counting Thalberg. But he should have many more Oscars, especially for Best Picture. Hard to say overdue but Schindler’s List was 20 years ago.
Loyal, he just hasn’t made the movie that the Academy has wanted to honor him for in the last decade or so. It happens all the time to a lot of filmmakers and it’s hard to feel sorry for someone who already has a Best Picture under his belt and has won Best Director twice. There are a lot of great filmmakers who never even win once. Stanley Kubrick comes to mind, Alfred Hitchcock (though he did direct a Best Picture). The Academy just liked certain films more than Munich, more than War Horse and more than Lincoln, that doesn’t mean they don’t respect Spielberg. It just means there can only be one Best Picture Oscar winner a year (and one Best Director Oscar winner a year)….