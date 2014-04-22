Everyone’s got something to hide as the lies fly on this week’s ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

This week's episode opened strong with a sequence that established Marcus Daniels. I like scenes that are staged primarily to introduce someone's superpowers, and I thought this one was pretty simple and effective. Daniels is sort of a generic off-the-shelf bad guy who can absorb energy, and his only real purpose in the episode is to give Coulson and his team a reason to reconnect with the Cellist who was mentioned in “Iron Man 2” and “The Avengers.”
This is also the first time since we've learned that Agent Ward is such a piece of garbage that we've seen him spend an entire episode interacting with his team. Honestly, the reveal has made him more interesting than he's been the entire time the show's been on the air. One of you in our comments section made the comparison to David Boreanaz once he got to play Angelus on “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” and it's spot on in this case. Being garbage suits him, and it becomes fun to watch him play his team when he's been such a drag so far.
We see at the start of the episode that Coulson knows what's going on but only through Ward's account. They know, for example, that the entire population of The Fridge have been released, and Coulson wants to go after them. As Agent Koenig, Patton Oswalt's having a ball so far. He's perfect as this kind of cheerily bureaucratic agent who is in charge of all the secrets, and he's got every right to treat the entire team with suspicion at this point.
When he tells them all that he has to clear them before they can leave the base for any reason, he introduces them to the ultimate lie detector designed by Nick Fury. “He wanted a lie detector even Romanov couldn't beat,” Koenig says proudly, and this sort of reference, done right, does a nice job of adding just that little bit of mystique to the character.
As TV episode ideas go, that's a pretty great one. It's a smart hook, and it puts the characters front and center again after two weeks of pretty major story points. We've got to see every single one of the character go through the process of getting cleared, and it puts Ward, the one character we know is garbage, on the spot.
The montage of all of them taking the tests was well-done. Of course Melinda May is where we start, and she makes a good baseline before watching the rest of them go through the process. It made me laugh when Koenig was interviewing Triplett. “If I was the grandson of a Howlin' Commando, I'd have that tattooed on my chest.”
I also had to laugh when Skye was talking about her upbringing in the orphanage and revealed that the name she was given was “Mary Sue Pootz.” I can't imagine anyone laughing at that last name. It seems unlikely.
Koenig brought up both Project Insight and Alexander Pierce to everyone, a continuing reminder of just how public a humiliation S.H.I.E.L.D. went through in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Triplett talked about how Garrett would get calls from Pierce from time to time. I also continue to find Ian De Caestecker one of the most interesting performers on the show. I like the way he's played Fitz over the course of the season, and I feel for him as he tries to figure out how to tell Simmons how important she is to him. It's not a crush, either. I think the show has shown the truth about why she matters to him, and the depth of those feelings, and while there was something sort of cutesy about the whole idea of “Fitz/Simmons” at the start of the show, I think they've really earned the place where they are now.
The interrogation scene once they finally get Ward and Koenig face to face in that room was well-handled, and I like that Patton's playing the part. It's not the sort of thing he normally gets hired for, but it makes good use of both his intelligence and his sort of smiling, seething barely-restrained contempt that is absolutely part of his comedy.
The episode also underlines how important the individual relationships within the team are, and how broken the connection between May and Coulson now seems to be. Coulson's starting to get that dry sarcasm back, like when he's discussing the way Daniels has been modified to become more powerful. “Nothing bad ever happens when you work with something called Dark Force.” The beginning of the series had Coulson still grappling with issues about his death and resurrection, and once he learned the truth, there is a powerful anger that's replaced his confusion. This was the first week in a while where we saw something softer in him, the hurt instead of the anger, and it's because it turns out that Daniels first encountered Coulson when he was stalking a woman.
Audrey Nathan, played by Amy Acker, turns out to be the Cellist that we've heard about, and it was smart to finally pay off those references with a character who underlines just how much Coulson has lost in service of S.H.I.E.L.D. The structure for the rest of the episode cuts back and forth between Coulson trying to protect her and Ward as he makes his big move on Skye, and they did a nice job of showing how serious the stakes are in both cases. After all, Daniels is exponentially stronger than he used to be, and the first time they run into each other, he hands the team their asses with ease. It made me laugh when Fitz explained what he was going to use to try to stop him the second time and had to confess that Bruce Banner helped design it, especially once Coulson weighs in on his own feelings about Banner.
When Audrey tells the story of Coulson's first encounter with her, it's a whole new angle on his story of The Cellist. Audrey still believes that Coulson is dead. It's rough for Coulson to hear her version of things, and the guy who just can't bring himself to pop back up in her life is the Coulson I liked in the first place once Marvel started to really develop him in the movies. There's a strange mix of bureaucratic efficiency and genuine chivalry that defines him, and I thought it was good that they showed him come full circle on his trust issues with May by the end of the episode. He may not like any of what happened between them, but he also knows that he needs to trust her if he's going to trust anyone.
There's something ironic about how the most honest Ward's ever been in the entire series comes when he's trying to hide his deception. I honestly believe what he's saying to Skye when he tells her that she wouldn't like him if she knew him, and that's an interesting way to play things. Dalton's done a nice job playing awful. Whatever they do with him, they can't just reset things to zero. I don't believe at all that he's playing both sides against each other. I think he's a bad guy, and the moment that finally pushed it over wasn't on the plane two weeks ago. It was tonight when he killed Koenig. That was way past the point where they can even begin to try to explain his actions.
This is a nice balance between action and the bad guy story and personal information, and it builds to two separate climaxes that are both pretty solid. I know there are people who have totally quit on this show, or who seem particularly hard on it, but an episode like this shows that they really do know what they're doing. There's a control to it that makes it feel like they have the show figured out, and they just need to fine-tune what they're doing.
I've heard the comment repeatedly now that you can't make a superhero show without superheroes, but that's really not exactly what they're doing. Moments like this are the best example of how they're really making a show that is about being a normal person who has to be prepared to face down these superpowered beings even when there's not a superhero around to help.
Skye knows the truth now. How is she going to handle that? And not just this week, but forever. When she took her test with Koenig, she referred to SHIELD as “the only family I've ever known,” and now to learn Ward is evil, the last person she should have trusted, it's going to damage her, and deeply. She's good at playing the game, though, and she's able to convince Ward that she doesn't know what's what. This becomes a really interesting cat and mouse for the next three episodes. I can't imagine they'll make this last beyond this season, so it's going to be a really compelling run to the finish line.
When Acker wakes up, it's really sad. I thought they were going to let Coulson have a moment with her, but she thinks she imagined it. That's maybe even worse. Coulson is giving up so much to do his job, and I hope they make that an important part of who he is moving forward.
Fitz needs to speak up. He drives me crazy because I understand him. I'm at the age now, and I have enough experience now, to realize that the only way I'm ever going to have the life I want is by speaking up, by being clear, and by telling the people in my life what I want and what I need. Part of the reason I know that now is because of hardship and sorrow. Once you've had enough of that, you start to re-figure your attack plan. Fitz has to reach his breaking point by the end of the season.
As the episode winds down, Ward has Skye and The Bus. She knows what he wants. We have no idea how much he actually knows. It's a hell of a set-up for the ending of the season.
And that tag with May's mom? That's awesome. She's the first person who seems even harder than May. How perfect is she? Of course she's also an agent. Who is May looking for? “You're not going to take her out, are you?” “No, mom, I just want to talk.”
Ahhhh. Maria Hill. We'll see her next week, and with only three episodes to go, I think they're going to have to go big every single time now.
I think this may be my favourite episode of the show so far. The stakes felt real, there was some decent character work, and it left the story in an interesting place going forward (also, I love Amy Acker so her presence didn’t hurt). I think it was also probably the show’s best use of Skye and Ward, which is promising.
I was happy that they had Skye figure out Ward’s true allegiance within the space of one episode (more or less) and that she was cool enough under pressure (after a little freak out of course) that she had the presence of mind to replace the coin, and to play dumb, whether Ward fully bought it or not. Giving her that advantage so quickly was a smart move I think, considering it could have played out in a couple of other ways.
As a character, Skye gets a lot of grief from viewers, but I really loved her character here. Her “freak out” was understandable and appropriate. And it was brilliant to follow that up with a complete about face and see her get it together enough to play Ward’s game. I want to see this Skye get the best of him. I want to see this Skye make him pay for what he’s done.
You know Drew, I don’t know if the Boreanaz correlation I made (that sounds like the name of a The Big Bang Theory episode, doesn’t it?) really holds up when it comes to Ward now that we see how he is.
Yes, he is marginally more interesting as a bad guy, but unlike Bill Paxton, who like Boreanaz, completely and totally owns his bad guy persona and revels in it, we can all tell Ward is all “conflicted” in being a bad guy when it comes to Skye.
And that’s just… ugh.
Now, I don’t think they would try to redeem him in any way, unless it is him stepping in front of a bullet and dying for Skye (which you can see that train coming down the tracks, can’t you, and all the time hoping the underwhelming team of Lil’Whedon-Tancharoen don’t do anything so cliche), but Ward isn’t really like Boreanaz because man, when they let him be Angelus, he transformed in a way that was revelatory.
Through Angelus in Buffy’s season 2, we found out David Boreanaz isn’t the block of wood we’d come to know and groan about over one and half seasons of the show. He had charisma. He had some pretty decent comic timing. And he in no way took himself as seriously as we once thought through his playing the wounded, brooding archetype. When Boreanaz came back in season 3, he was finally in on the joke in regards to Angel’s constant brooding, and became such a better actor and character for it. So much so that he was given his own fantastic show to carry for 5 mostly great seasons. Angel’s change to Angelus allowed more of the real Boreanaz to come out, who’s probably a lot like the guy we see now in Bones.
Brett Dalton, however, is still a charisma vacuum. Or at least, if he’s not in real life, the writing of Ward’s character isn’t allowing him the space to show a different side. While the character is more interesting as bad guy, it’s only as a virtue of being a bad guy. We’re still not seeing Dalton/Ward have any fun with it. He’s still fairly stiff and broody, but not the good type of Angel broody, the bad type of Angel broody… season 1 of Buffy Angel broody.
So, the character? Better. Dalton? Not so much.
I just don’t think, in regards to the actor, that there’s any “there,” there.
You know who Brett Dalton and the character of Ward remind of in another underwhelming, big budget “event” show?
You know who Brett Dalton and the character of Ward remind of in another underwhelming, big budget “event” show?
Tracy Spiridakos as Charlie on Revolution.
There’s no “there,” there with her, either.
Drew, your synopsis was so well written. After watching the episode I needed someone to help me process it and you did just that. Your comment “I know there are people who have totally quit on this show, or who seem particularly hard on it…” sums me up. I pledged my allegiance to the show, but after the third episode I spent each Tuesday night yelling at the screen about some of the lines or characters. Now I’m wondering what all the yelling was about! With the past three episodes they have totally won me back.
Once again, great review!
Did anyone else get the sense that they were paying homage to “Ghostbusters” with how they took out the Daniels with the Light “Streams”…..”Don’t cross the streams”
I watched 20 minutes of this one, a record for me. I always thought Amy Acker did a nice job giving depth to the insulting depiction of Abi, who had a personality, by the way. The fact that Dr. DeWitt thought Dr. Saunders wasn’t a real person says way more about Dr. DeWitt than Dr. Saunders, if you ask me.
I was actually grateful for the Whiskey character, though, it was a nice sanity check, it made it clear that this was someone who was very comfortable writing nasty belittling characterizations of people he hadn’t bothered to get to know.
Back to S.H.I.E.L.D.. Is this all they’re doing with the cellist? She has to be coming back next week, right? It’s such a non-event if that’s all they’re doing with this character they’ve drumrolled all season long.
Of interest is the recurring theme of the trouble in Coulson and May’s “marriage.” I always wondered what was going on there. Although I don’t rely on scraps like that and psychic powers, for the record. It could also easily just be that ABC wants to cut the budget and age down the leads by adding Colbie Smulders next season, and screwing Ming Na is the obvious first step in accomplishing that. Or maybe May is coming back in a week or two. I don’t know and don’t pretend to.
Also, I have to say that I feel that Alpha did a far superior job of killing Patton Oswalt.
Thanks as always for your excellent recap. I’m not just saying it, you’re the best.
I don’t agree with everything here, but two things that stood out from this comment.
First, Ming Na is brilliant and it would be a colossal mistake to remove her from the cast. I mean, as in fatal to the show. From the tease at the end I’m thinking that they’re using May to bring Maria into the show, not to usher May out of it. But who knows.
Second, the “marriage” between Coulson and May has been handled wonderfully. There’s great chemistry between the two. It’s clear they have a long past together and that we’re tuning in in the middle. Which is great. The revelation that May was once married is a fine hook to leave dangling for a future season. But it’s clear that those two characters carried the series nearly on their own early in the season, and even now are pivotal, central characters. I’m hoping we see more.
Everybody likes Ming Na, but when the ratings are disappointing you get those annoying “we’ll pick you up but we demand changes” pickups, and talented people like Ming Na often get screwed when such things happen. And two leads 50 and over on a show that mainly appeals to kids is something network types love to jump on.
Also on Amy Acker: even the name was so obnoxious. The person in question was open about the fact that she sometimes dealt with her loneliness by drinking too much. So the character was named Whiskey. Haw haw haw.
Echo, I would guess, refers to my inconvenient habit of returning when you think you’ve heard the last of me. But that’s just a guess, and even if it’s right, fair enough, I don’t object to absolutely everything.
OK, so… a couple points. First, you know why people have been tuning out SHIELD? Because an endless parade of showrunners have said “trust us” on a series plot arc and then never delivered. Either said arc was botched (I’m looking at your Bayes & Thomas!) or never existed at all (Ron Moore, Chris Carter, the Lost team…). So when the Whedon Jr team asked us to trust them, I kept watching but didn’t believe it.
They delivered. Oh, wow, did they deliver. Many of their gaffes from early in the season turned out to be legitimate setup. Their big risk was keeping people watching until the payoff, but what’s done is done. I suspect we’ll see some binge watching as people catch up.
I like that they didn’t have Skye suspect May of murdering Koenig. I was ready for them to play that card. It would have made for a nice if cliched short term twist that would have screwed the season-wide arc. That kind of writing discipline is appreciated.
Another nice touch was Skye’s real name. For the first half of the season she *was* a Mary Sue, absolutely, in the worst comic trope sense. Now that it’s not All About Skye, Chloe Bennet is really shining through as a great part of the ensemble. Less fan service, more acting = better show! And I’m not averse to fan service. I knew Ming Na and Clark Gregg would be brilliant, but the rest of the cast is coming along quite nicely now.
You don’t cast Amy Acker for a bit part. She’s a brilliant actress and I suspect we’ll see much more of her soon. Probably as bait for Coulson (sauce for the goose after this episode). I like ScarJo and Cobie Smulders, but I’d sell ’em both for a great Amy Acker movie. We can only hope that this is the start of a major role in the Marvel universe.
Wasn’t Fitz crushing on Skye a few episodes ago? I suppose he’s hot for any girl who shows interest in him, but it detracts from his supposedly deeper feelings for Simmons. Will she not want to ruin their friendship? Does she see him as a brother? I’m rooting for him to end up with someone… but I suppose you get a better story letting his frustration and loneliness fester.
Ward’s conflict is fun, but he’s far past the point of return, and I’d love for him to be next season’s Big Bad. One of the pivotal moments in Buffy is when Faith faces off with Willow in season three. Faith baits Willow, expecting her to say it’s not too late to do the right thing and re-join them, but Willow replies, “It’s way too late.” It takes guts for a writer to say that a villain is beyond redemption (even if they later redeem them anyway, as with Faith). I’m hoping they do that with Ward.
btw: I am one of the people who are currently binge-watching the first season and imo all lot of the stuff that made viewers angry isn’t that horrible at all when watching the episodes in a short amount of time.
instead, the earlier episodes feel more like the usual “origin stories” in superhero movies that build to a later climax (if those movies, even good ones like “Spider-Man 2”, would have been cut into a series format, would people like the early episodes that often don’t have that much “significant” going on instead of establishing the hero and/or the villain?).
I really hope to see more of Amy Acker on season two. I thought she and Clark Gregg worked great together, and they didn’t even have dialogue. It was clear how passionate one was for the other, and I’m confident that thread can lead to some great things if they pursue it down the line.
Pretty neat seeing May with her mom and the Joy Luck Club reunion. Although I don’t think Tsai Chin (Actor playing Agent May’s mom) player her mother in the Joy Luck Club, although that would’ve been pretty cool.
I figured Ward was pretty evil when he killed the guards at the Frig. Extras are people too, you know!
If you really want to see a show where normal people take down superheroes, just wait until the release of “Powers”!
And I don’t see Amy Acker leaving “Person Of Interest” any time soon, which is fine with me!
You know what… screw this show that is still completely and totally disappointing.
Arrow just had the most INSANE episode it’s ever had, and the show is pretty much balls to the wall insane in every episode.
God… Arrow is so much better than this drivel. When Oliver is wooden, it’s an acting choice by Amell. When Ward is wooden, it’s because Dalton’s a terrible actor.
Arrow gives us the charming, brilliant, and geektastic Felicity Smoak. SHIELD gives us the annoying Simmons, the slightly less annoying Fitz, and the mostly useless Skye.
Tonight of all nights, I’m seriously pissed-off at all the digital ink being spilt all over 19 episodes of this show than all of 42 eps of the far superior Arrow.
Damn. Just… damn.
Seriously… Arrow doesn’t play around. Every episode is packed to the hilt, like an actual issue of a comic book. And just when you think they’ve pulled out all the stops, the Arrow writers do something completely mind-blowing which melts your face, Raiders-style.
You know, we say we want awesome, surprising, well-acted and written genre show like Alphas or Arrow, but instead we ignore them and waste time writing about crap like Heroes and SHIELD.
Sigh.
Dude, we get it. You like Arrow better than Shield. It might be a better show, I don’t know since I haven;t watched Arrow. But the reason Shield gets more hype and ratings is that it’s part of the biggest current franchise in entertainment, not some mysterious agenda against Arrow.
Out of curiosity Matt, do you actually watch SHIELD?
Dave… at this point, only out of some sick OCD need to be a “completest” in regards to the Marvel Universe.
The show has gotten marginally better, I’ve stated that before, but it is still hindered by more than a few things:
Brett Dalton is a terrible actor.
Skye is a mostly useless character.
Simmons is incredibly annoying. Fitz has improved a bit, but still…
May and Coulson are by far the most interesting characters, but are generally given the least interesting stuff to do. I mean, we know from “On the Way to Thor’s Hammer” that Coulson is a badass, so why did we even need Ward to begin with on the team?
Tripplette has been a very welcome addition, BJ Britt has so much more charisma than Dalton (i.e. he has any) but you just get the feeling that he’s going to be cannon fodder.
But the biggest thing that’s hindered this show from the very beginning has been nepotism.
I’m sorry, but Lil’Whedon & Tancharoen should have NEVER been given this show to run and be head writers on, because they 1) never earned it through, you know, their own work and 2) this a “tent pole” show, and they’ve never run ANY show, anywhere… and it shows.
And as we’ve seen through 19 mostly disappointing to mildly mediocre episodes, SHIELD is proof positive for why in almost all cases, nepotism is bad.
Marquan,
I’m not insinuating that there’s a mysterious agenda, just the fact that Arrow is so much better, in all facets.
I know why Drew reviews this show. I get it.
But much like Alphas before it, Arrow, for the most part, is largely ignored. It’s not anything like Smallville was, and yet, it’s still thrown into “The CW Ghetto” as it were.
It is fantastic genre storytelling, in every way. And last night’s episode proved it 100 times over.
Even the little touches, that SHIELD keeps on screwing up, Arrow gets so right.
Like in last night’s episode when…
***SPOILER***
… Slade kills Moira, he doesn’t shoot her. He recognizes her courage, and respects her for it, so he puts away his handgun and stabs her through the heart with his sword, which is “honorable.” I mean… it’s such a small thing, but it shows such a sense of these showrunners really know what they’re doing, they understand their characters, and they keep coming up with ways to surprise us and blow our minds…
***END SPOILER***
… unlike the in-over-their-heads show runners of SHIELD, who were given that show to run not because of their own proven talents, but because of who they know/to whom they are related.
I’m only disappointed because even though SHIELD has incrementally gotten better, it is still not very good, and this show should have been so much better than it is if the right people were running it and writing it.
It’s such a wasted opportunity. It’s the “Star Trek Into Darkness” of TV Shows.