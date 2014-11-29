Everything is awesome in this LEGO ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ teaser

11.29.14 4 years ago

What could possibly improve the new teaser for “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”?

The only acceptable answer, of course, is Legos.

A Youtube used named Snooperking quickly put together a fun Lego-ized version of the preview, featuring the audio from the real thing (including Andy Serkis' creepy voiceover). The new Stormtroopers look particularly cool in mini-fig form.

Watch it here:

There have been so many live-action trailers reinterpreted with Legos. Has anyone ever made a live-action version of the “Lego Movie” trailer?

Directed by J.J. Abrams, “The Force Awakens” stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, and Max von Sydow.

“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens' opens December 18, 2015.

