Everything Wrong With Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Because Nothing Is Sacred

Not since 'Titanic' has a film and it's soundtrack so thoroughly overtaken the American people. But now that 'Frozen' fervor has started to settle down, it's time to let it go…and admit there are some gaping plot holes in this movie.
Cinema Sins questions what exactly are the extent of Elsa's powers if she can off-handedly create life and what kind of universe she lives in where no one questions the morality or even logistics of such a miraculous feat.
I think this is true. Do I like Frozen because of their songs and appearance? Not the movie? Hmm..
I admit many of these points are valid (and funny), but I’m willing to suspend disbelief for a movie my kids adore; however, there’s one point in here I take issue with. The narrator wants to know why, if Anna remembers Olaf, she doesn’t remember the powers Elsa has and being knocked out by an ice blast, etc., etc. This is already answered – the troll says he is removing all memory of Elsa’s powers from Anna, but that he’s leaving the fun. If you watch Anna’s memories closely as he says this, you’ll see that he leaves her memories but changes their context/background. So rather than her remembering skating in the castle, she now remembers skating outdoors. And rather than recalling Elsa building Olaf with magic, she simply remembers building a snowman with her sister like normal children would. This explains why she remembers her sister fondly even after years of not seeing her, and why she still remembers Olaf when he tells her his name.