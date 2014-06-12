Everything Wrong With Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Because Nothing Is Sacred

Not since 'Titanic' has a film and it's soundtrack so thoroughly overtaken the American people. But now that 'Frozen' fervor has started to settle down, it's time to let it go…and admit there are some gaping plot holes in this movie.

Cinema Sins questions what exactly are the extent of Elsa's powers if she can off-handedly create life and what kind of universe she lives in where no one questions the morality or even logistics of such a miraculous feat.