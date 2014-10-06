Everything wrong with ‘Godzilla’ 2014 is bascially the movie forgot it’s about Godzilla

#Godzilla
10.06.14

We are in the midst of a vortex of reboots. Hollywood is eschewing new ideas – risky things they are, with the potential to be financial disasters – in favor of just re-skinning tried and true franchises and fan favorites. The results have been mixed.

The 2014 “Godzilla” film is proof you can't just slap a veneer of grit on a classic piece of pop culture and call it a day. Or maybe you can? After all, despite all these Cinema Sins, this movie still turned a profit. Audiences are our own worst enemy.

