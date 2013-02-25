‘Evil Dead’ remake draws blood with new poster and images

02.25.13 5 years ago

Jane Levy ain’t in “Suburgatory” anymore – she’s someplace far worse.

A new poster and several fresh images have been unveiled for director Fede Alvarez’s “Evil Dead,” a remake/reimagining of Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror classic that stars Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Jessica Lucas, Lou Taylor Pucci and Elizabeth Blackmore as a group of attractive young people beset by demons in a backwoods cabin. Really, they should’ve seen it coming.

Check out all the images in the gallery below, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing “Evil Dead” in the comments. (Note: a few of the stills depict scenes previously featured in the film’s trailer, so in those cases “new” may not be the most apt descriptor.)

“Evil Dead” hits theaters on April 5. You can read about my visit to the film’s set here.

