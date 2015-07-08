Exclusive: 8 stylized DC characters make their action figure debut at Comic-Con

07.08.15

If you”re one of the thousands making the trek to Comic-Con in San Diego this week, DC Collectibles is hoping to make it worth your while. And assist in lightening your wallet along the way.

HitFix Harpy is able to exclusively reveal the all-new Lee Bermejo and Darwyn Cooke action figure lines that will be available for purchase on the Comic-Con show floor. Each figure is inspired by the intricate art styles of their respective artist and the art design is taken straight from the pages of DC”s comics.

Each of the Darwyn Cooke action figures have 11 points of articulation while the Lee Bermejo models come with 21 points of articulation (save for Lex Luthor, who only has 15.) All of them are made from high quality PVC and are priced at an MSRP of $25 a piece.

From Darwyn Cooke, they have:

#1: Supergirl

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

#2: Harley Quinn

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

#3: Adam Strange

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

#4: Batman

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

From Lee Bermejo, they have:

#1: Superman

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

#2: Lex Luthor

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

#3: Green Lantern

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

#4: Batman

Image Credit: DC Collectibles

Need to know what else will be available from DC Collectibles at Comic-Con? Head over to their website for the full rundown of SDCC 2015 exclusives or stop by any of their booths scattered thoroughout the main floor!

