Exclusive: ‘AI’s’ Haley Reinhart and Casey Abrams combining on new song

As fans will see for themselves when they hear Haley Reinhart”s debut album, “Listen Up,” out May 22, the “American Idol” season 10 contestant has really come into her own. Her sultry voice wrapping around the album’s jazzy and soulful pop melodies recalls Amy Winehouse, Dusty Springfield, and Regina Spektor.

Though her fellow Season 10 contestant and buddy Casey Abrams does not appear on her album, it sounds like she might guest on his forthcoming Concord album, set for release this summer. The two released a spirited version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as a Christmas gift to their fans and have reunited for more.

We interviewed Reinhart yesterday about the new album, but also asked if the pair had recorded anything new. “Yes, we actually just had something in the mix and I”ll let him talk about that; it”s nothing that I”ll give away,” Reinhart said. “But yes, we are getting together and doing more stuff…We could never leave each other in that way. We have to continue to do stuff together.”

When I asked her specifically if it was for his Concord album, she”d only say, “We”ll see what happens, but it”s looking good.”

So more to be revealed. Plus, we”ll have a much longer video interview with Reinhart as her album”s release draws closer. In our chat, she revealed which “American Idol”s” career she”d most like to emulate, how involved “Idol” mentor/Interscope label head Jimmy Iovine was in making her album, and the guest on the album who is very close to her heart.

Until then, enjoy the video for “Free,” the first single from “Listen Up,” and Reinhart and Abrams’ duet on “Baby It’s Cold Outside” below.

