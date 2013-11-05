Exclusive: Andrew Dominik could give you his ‘Jesse James’ director’s cut in ‘half a day’

In the years since the 2007 release of Andrew Dominik’s “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” an even longer, deeper-realized cut of the 160-minute western has been a sort of holy grail for the film’s acolytes. Mostly that’s because of how within reach the possibility seems. This isn’t a six-hour “Thin Red Line” that can’t see the light of day by both reason and practicality. It’s something that already has the willingness of the director going for it and could just use a little support from the studio to be realized.
When he was making the press rounds for “Killing Them Softly” last year, Dominik was asked a handful of times about the possibility of seeing a longer cut, and particularly about a “mythical” four-hour version, which was revealed to have never been more than an early internal assembly. He admitted at the time that there were two other versions of the film that he could see distributed commercially. He also indicated that he’d be interested in going back to the film to produce those more complete visions.
That last bit is interesting. Here was a post-production experience with which Dominik was so disgusted once the film had been released that he never bothered to go down to the lab and pick up his personal answer print, the tangible proof of the hard work he had put into an unconventional but masterful piece of art. But Dominik holds no ill will toward Warner Bros. about how “Jesse James” came to be. He understands that when a studio hears “Brad Pitt/Jesse James,” that likely conjures very different images than what he ultimately produced.
Other filmmakers and editors, like Oscar-winner Michael Kahn, supervised alternative versions of the film for the studio that brought the opus down to as short as 100 minutes. But the movie wouldn’t behave at that length. “The studio wanted a version that would appeal to the widest possible audience,” Dominik told me in a recent interview. “They see that as the best movie, and there’s an argument for that.”
The two alternate versions Dominik had in mind are quite different, really. One is five minutes longer than the current cut with edits and slight changes throughout. The other stretches the running time to over 180 minutes. He prefers them “because they”re paced better,” he said, “and they include a couple of scenes that should have been kept, I think…
“[Like] this one scene between Bob and Jesse the night before the assassination. We call it ‘The Garden.’ They sit on the porch and talk and it was Brad”s best moment in the picture. I reckon he would have been nominated for an Oscar if we had that scene in the movie…It doesn’t work in a shorter version of the film, but in the three-hour version, it works great.”
Yet in keeping with the split reaction to the film overall, the first time “Jesse James” was test screened, half of the audience thought the “garden” scene was the best scene of the film, Dominik said, while the other half thought it was the worst. “So you end up in this situation where you’re taking the Pepsi challenge,” he said. “There really was so much material. And then, you know, sculpting it into a shape that really works was difficult. Cutting a film is hard to anyone but cutting that film was very difficult.”
Nevertheless, hope springs eternal that an expanded version of “Jesse James” could see the light of day. “It’s up to Warner Bros.,” Dominik said. “So I think it’s unlikely. But I’d certainly be up for making it. I”ve got all the drives and everything still. I could make those cuts in half a day.”
The 160-minute theatrical cut of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” will be revived at a special screening on Dec. 7 at New York’s Museum of the Moving Image.
(Check back Thursday for an extensive interview with Dominik on the experience of making the film.)
I love this movie so hell yes to all of this.
I also wish Darren Aronofsky would do the same with his flawed but underrated The Fountain. I’m pretty sure there is a version of that movie nothing short of a masterpiece.
Darren had final cut. And of course he can’t digitally erase Hugh Jackman out the movie so it stands flaws and all.
I think the version as is is nothing short of a masterpiece. But there is, actually, a longer version. Darren told me around the time of “The Wrestler” that he’d love to get it out.
Calling Criterion: Please come to the rescue of this film and help release the extended cut. WB, please just sell the rights to them for home video so the fans will be happy and you won’t have to deal with this movie you improperly released anyway.
Sheesh. At least they didn’t release the 100 minute version in theaters.
Great movie…would love to see the extended version….
I echo the sentiments of Mark Kermode, also a passionate fan of “Jesse James”, in saying that the theatrical edit for the film is perfect as is. I’d be intrigued to see what was left on the cutting room floor, but the final cut is a masterpiece of deliberate pacing without ever ruining the forward motion that all films inherently need.
I agree that the theatrical cut is perfect, but even when I saw it in the cinemas, without knowing the production troubles behind it, it was obvious that there was a longer version in there. The constant mentioning of Jim Cummins without ever showing him, for example. I bet he was a character in a director’s cut.
Is there really an audience for this. A very very very small audience, that probably wouldn’t justify the cost of a new cut.
I do think it was a pretty good film but I also think that even at its current length, it was a bit longer than required. I don’t think it merited that length and I have seen far far far far far far longer films.
Yeah, there’s an audience. Witnessed by the film selling out the NY event and multiple theaters reaching out to book it at their venue, etc. Just because it wasn’t given much of a chance to find an audience doesn’t mean it didn’t find that audience.
Also, it’s not really expensive to do.
It can cost a few million. So if its not going to gross that much, what’s in it for the studio.
Aren’t extended reconstructions for home video relatively inexpensive this days due to the digital intermediate method? This won’t be done photochemically but through a series of scans in a computer. That’s at least under 40K.
I’m not disagreeing that they wouldn’t be pragmatic about it, red. But it is pretty inexpensive, as Expression Etc notes. And whatever it would cost is a dime in the bucket to a studio like WB.
I def think there is an audience and a home video audience would be even bigger than the audience seeing it in theaters I would imagine. Again, this is a perfect situation for Criterion to swoop in and help release the new cut, it would sell like hotcakes.
I’m still astonished that Roger Deakins didn’t win the Oscar for his cinemaphotgraphy. The longer film (with the garden scene) would be welcome by me just to see how it was shot. Masterpiece is a word floated around like confetti these days, but “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” indeed was one.
Such a great film- one of the best ever, IMO. I wish I lived closer to NYC- I’d totally go to that screening. PLEASE WB- let us have the longer cut! BTW- there are some story board youtube videos that depict scenes not in the theatrical release- not sure if those are “real” or not…
I turned a lot of people on to AOJJBTCRF by giving out the Blu-ray as gifts, which was the catalyst for others to gift/buy it (& it’s GORGEOUS soundtrack)- this led for quite a robust fan club for the film among our friends & acquaintances. I’m betting all those people would buy this extended cut as well.
I love this film, it is Brad’s best work, plus it has some great supporting actors, it deserved more attention than it got. Give me this kind of film any day over some ridiculous action hero silliness.
I want to, desperately, see the director’s cut of Assassination of Jesse James.
I’d be interested in seeing the much longer version. I found the film well-acted and exceptionally beautiful-looking, but its rhythms and narrative focus seemed quite poor, and I doubt Dominik approached the film with a conceptually sound vision (but rather settled for a kind of misty, dilettantish mythmaking). He’d have benefited from studying Malick’s The New World, and importing as solid and enrapturing a dramatic backbone. I was very alienated by TAOJJBTCRF, as I suspect many people were.
My friend and I have been waiting for this for years now. We’d happily pay $20 a piece for it
I WANT IT!!! Surely it can happen. It must.
Having read the book, I can’t imagine that the extra scenes would actually help what the film conveys as it is. I think the film works perfectly as it is and somehow even more powerfully than the book. The only thing I could imagine it may do is for example make Pitt seem better? So yes, I have trouble believing an extended version would be better.
This said, I would love to see as long a version as is possible of the film. I’d watch every deleted scene there is, watch the loges cut available, be one of the first in a queue to buy a copy! Thus, please let this happen!