Exclusive: ‘Birdman’ composer says Oscar DQ doesn’t make mathematical sense

As drummer Antonio Sanchez explained to us earlier this season, he wasn”t just a composer hired to fill the silence on Alejandro González Iñárritu”s “Birdman.” He was like an additional writer, laying down early percussion tracks to inspire Iñárritu, supplying the director with music to play on set, then re-recording his original demos to fit the shot and edited footage. Sanchez”s Golden Globe-nominated original score was the beating heart of “Birdman,” but the Academy doesn”t see it that way.
Earlier today, reports came through that Sanchez and Iñárritu lost their bid with the Academy”s music branch to have “Birdman” compete in the Best Original Score category. After the initial move to disqualify the improvised, drum-centric score on grounds that it didn”t fill enough of the film”s runtime, protest from Team “Birdman” resulted in a consistent decision. Why?
We jumped on the phone with Sanchez to hear his thoughts and break down the situation. The Academy is known for their dark and mysterious rules, but in this case, it stands out as a move against originality. Here”s what Sanchez had to say…
HitFix: What have you attempted to do to push back against the original disqualification?
Antonio Sanchez: At first it seemed to be a simple error of tabulation from the cue sheets that Fox provided to the Academy. It showed that there seemed to be more classical music than original music. That was the first red flag for them. That”s why it was disqualified originally. Then there was a recount and they found a few mistakes in the accounting for time of original music versus licensed music. One of the rules is if it”s more than 50% licensed music, it”s disqualified. After they reviewed the cue sheets, it turned out I was well ahead of the classical music. We thought we were on really solid ground.
Then we wrote letters. Alejandro and myself explained in detail what we did, what the process was like. Alejandro said how important the score was for the film, not just because of the final result but because I was involved with it before the film started, so he could rehearse with the actors. Directors will use temp music to get an idea of the music flow and, in this case, I did the temps with the demos. So I was involved basically with the before, during and after of the whole process. That”s why this feels so weird.
What was the final breakdown of original score to licensed music?
I”m over half an hour and the classical music is about 17 minutes.
What was the final decision? What”s the disconnect between the Academy”s music branch and your explanation?
The effectiveness is “diluted” by the amount of classical music. Yet I haven”t heard anyone who has gone to see “Birdman” and is raving about the classical music. In the letter Alejandro wrote, he explains that the classical is incidental. It”s part of the play and it”s playing in Riggan”s head. Also, any classical music would have done. It could have been anything. The choice didn”t matter. What mattered was what we did with the drums.
Another thing they said was the biggest dramatic moments of the film were underscored by classical music. I disagree, because the most memorable moments are scored by drums.
Right, when he”s racing backstage or out in Times Square, it”s all drums. So the disqualification comes down to a subjective opinion?
We”re still not satisfied with the explanation. If it was really clean cut, I”d understand. And the score has been gaining a lot of steam. To not be able to even participate, to not be on the list, that”s what”s so disappointing. If I”m on the list and I don”t get nominated, so be it. To not be able to participate with this thing we put our hearts into… it”s disappointing.
Were you laying down your drum tracks with an awareness of what classical music would eventually go into the film?
Not at all.
Was there ever a point where you were going to write music for those classical moments?
A lot of the sourced music is what”s being used in the play. It”s not part of the score. That”s what Alejandro”s been saying over and over again. It”s like if a guy got into a car and heard “Born to Be Wild.” It”s not part of the score.
Could it be a problem with its improvisational nature?
It could be. That”s not what they said. That”s not the official version. But drummers, we”ve always had that stigma, that it”s not a musical instrument because it doesn”t have harmony and melody you can play. I obviously beg to differ.
Is there a feeling that it undermines an awards campaign?
I think it undermines the credibility of the score. It”s effective and groundbreaking! It”s daring. And, look, I”m a total outsider. When I got approached by Alejandro and what an amazing thing this became, that was the cake. Everything else with awards, that”s icing. I”m honored and thankful, but I would have felt the same way if it was disqualified for any award.
The Sanchez music was a major component to the originality of the film … such a shame, and another example of the Academy being unable to think outside the box.
This just goes to show how stupid the Academy is with their idiotic rules. That was a great score? Where can I find it?
Available on Spotify if that’s your thang.
Foul! This is another ludicrous decision by the music branch. Totally innovative score. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
This branch really needs to reconsider its rules for qualification. I still can’t get over Johnny Greenwood’s disqualification for what I consider one of the greatest scores ever written, There Will Be Blood.
Wah wah wah. This disqualification is the best of the season. The score is utter rubbish and I’m thrilled it’s not in contention. It means more room for a true talent like Alexandre Desplat.
Kind of moronic to argue that a score, however you feel about it, doesn’t deserve a spot in the starting gate. Rather fascist, really. You can’t just be content disliking a score that probably wouldn’t have been nominated anyway? You have to celebrate its being disqualified for falsely argued reasons? A little sad…
Hear! Hear! I’ve been seeing several commentators at various sites reveling in the disqualification of this score, simply because they really don’t like it (saying things like “it isn’t even music, it’s just sound effects”). Which rather feeds into the suspicion that many conservative members of the music branch felt threatened by this score, realized that it would be nominated and could win, and grasped at a way to take it out of contention. This really stinks.
This is not the first time (and maybe not the last time) the music branch does not follow some of their own rules. Slumdog Millionaire was full of songs and the score was an example of how a score can be diminished by a wide range of songs. And they didn’t care at that time. Also, Babel had a main theme that was already written and displayed on screen (it was in The Insider, 1999 soundtrack) and nobody cared at that time.
As Sanchez says if the score is not very good at least let him participate. My personal opinion is that the score is a minor effort compared to the value of other scores from other music writers. But it should be eligible. Eligibility has nothing to do with quality, these two are totally different battle fields.
I think many of the composers int he music branch ultimately do not listen to the scores. Great scores like The Tale of Princess Kaguya or Malificent are not going to be considered because these pictures are not in the Best Picture race. I hope they find some room this year for a Red Violin, 1999 or something like that.
Also, I’m very happy for people like Greenwood, Ebert or Levi. Even if I don’t think they really add something to the film music they are writing film scores and should be eligible. My opinion is that these new film music composers are getting kudos from some media like this but their scores are really far from being excellent, very good or revolutionary. As Desplat said once about these kind of pop players writing film music, it seems like some media suddenly forgot almost everyhtnig electronic film music has already been invented.
So listen to the classics (they are not traditional or orchestral, you’ll find more risk in the past than in the present), pay attention to the structure of a score (a good one not only relies on themes) and see how a good composer handle incidental music. Then you’ll understand the profound talent than’s beneath of some of the classics. This will give you the perspective to appreciate good scores.
My last plea: do not nominate Gone Girl. It’s a so so score.
Gone Girl: Best score of the year. :)
“I haven’t heard anyone who has gone to see “Birdman” and is raving about the classical music.”
Well, allow me to correct that oversight. The use of Ravel’s piano trio at a quiet moment was brilliant and perfect. (I think it starts when he’s in the bar at some point, and continues as he walks on the street for quite a while.)
I agree that most of the rest of the classical music was unmemorable, and it hardly mattered what music it was. Though I bet it was chosen very carefully.
But the disqualification is complete BS. Look at any winning or nominated film from the past and there’s a good chance it’s got a lot of music that wasn’t written for the film. Clearly the Academy things that drum music isn’t music.