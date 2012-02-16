Exclusive: Cybertron rises in new pics from season two of ‘Transformers: Prime’

After a lengthy delay, season two of the animated series “Transformers: Prime” will premiere this Saturday, February 18, and HitFix has an exclusive first look at what fans can expect.

The end of season one found an amnesiac Optimus Prime being tricked into joining the Decepticons (under his alias, Orion Pax), and the new season promises more action and intrigue as both the Autobots and Decepticons uncover secrets that could shift the balance of power, and also bring their desolate home planet of Cybertron back to life. The latest in a run of “Transformers” animated series, “Prime” has been delving into the long-running characters’ dense mythology in a way that the live-action films have barely even attempted.

In the first photo, Optimus and Megatron behold Cybertron:

In the second still, Autobot Arcee goes through a space bridge in front of Decepticon Soundwave.

“Orion Pax, Part 1” airs February 18 at 8:30 pm EST on The HUB.

Here’s another taste of Season 2: