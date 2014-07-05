Exclusive: David Fincher teases with a new piece of evidence from ‘Gone Girl’

Because I see almost everything at a press screening, it's rare that I see trailers in the theater, and I sometimes forget just how different it is to see something on the bigscreen as opposed to at home on my computer.

Case in point: the “Gone Girl” trailer. At home, I thought it was good, but in the theater, I found it much more powerful and effective. Trent Reznor's comments that Fincher made “a nasty movie” have me very curious to see what he's done with Gillian Flynn's already substantially wicked book. There is a brutal cynicism about love at the heart of this one, and while Fincher wasn't immediately the obvious choice for this movie, it feels like he may end up being the perfect choice.

For those who are not familiar with the film, it's about the disappearance of Amy, the wife of Nick, and the media circus that erupts when it starts to look like Nick killed his wife. She's famous because her parents wrote a whole series of children's books about her when she was a kid, and it's safe to say it's made her a bit of a mess.

For those who haven't read the book, today's date holds a very special significance for Nick and Amy. July 5th is their wedding anniversary. It's also the day that Amy disappears, and today, we've got one of four clues that have been dropped by David Fincher (with help from Neil Keller) with our very own evidence bag. And inside…

… well, let's just say that if I were Nick, I'd find myself a good lawyer.

And I'd stop smiling so damn much.

There's a new trailer for this one on Monday. Can't wait. In the meantime, you can see the other three evidence posters at Huffington Post, Awards Daily, and Indiewire.

“Gone Girl” arrives in theaters October 3rd.