Exclusive: DC Comics Shows The Creative Process Behind ‘Requiem For Damian’

Reeling from the tragic unforeseen death of Damian Wayne, the Dark Knight attempts to cope with the loss of not only his partner Robin, but also his son. A new hardcover on shelves June 4th collects BATMAN AND ROBIN #18-23 as Batman attempts to conquer his grief alone and with allies who also keenly feel Damian's absence.

There are some story lines that forever change a character. The death of Damian Wayne will surely go down in history with the likes of 'The Killing Joke' and 'The Night Gwen Stacey Died.' HitFix got an extensive look behind the scenes of the effort that went into creating this tragic loss. 24 pages track the plot from concept to finished ink, including never-before-seen extras after the jump.