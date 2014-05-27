Exclusive: DC Comics Shows The Creative Process Behind ‘Requiem For Damian’

#Batman
05.27.14 4 years ago

Reeling from the tragic unforeseen death of Damian Wayne, the Dark Knight attempts to cope with the loss of not only his partner Robin, but also his son. A new hardcover on shelves June 4th collects BATMAN AND ROBIN #18-23 as Batman attempts to conquer his grief alone and with allies who also keenly feel Damian's absence.

There are some story lines that forever change a character. The death of Damian Wayne will surely go down in history with the likes of 'The Killing Joke' and 'The Night Gwen Stacey Died.' HitFix got an extensive look behind the scenes of the effort that went into creating this tragic loss. 24 pages track the plot from concept to finished ink, including never-before-seen extras after the jump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanbatman and robindamian wayneRequiem for Damian

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP