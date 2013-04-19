Exclusive: Ellen Page, Alexander Skarsgard and Brit Marling in new photos from ‘The East’

Zal Batmanglij is building a solid rep and career so far with co-collaborator, actress Brit Marling. Marling starred in his 2011 Sundance hit “Sound of My Voice,” which landed a pair of Independent Spirit Award nominations last year (it was held for an April 2012 release). And “The East” took goodwill from Sundance this year right into SXSW as it aims for an early summer release.

“I very much understand people’s frustration that I think most are feeling right now in our society,” Ellen Page told HitFix back in January, “about corporate greed, about what we’re doing to the environment. I think the film asks a lot of questions and does it in this way that is ethically sticky and murky, which is great.”

Fox Searchlight has passed along a new set of production stills from the film, featuring Page, Brit Marling, Alexander Skarsgård and “Batman” himself. Click on through to take a look.

“The East” opens in limited release on May 31.