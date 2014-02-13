Exclusive ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ image finds the Gecko Brothers doing some banking

I’m mighty curious about Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network, which he has described as basically a curated network driven by the sensibility of the “El Mariachi” and “Spy Kids” creator.

Starting on Friday (February 14), El Rey Network will be doing the 24-hour programming thing, driven by cable rights to shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “Dark Angel” and “The X Files.” Then on February 28, El Rey will begin Grindhouse Fridays.

El Rey gets really serious, though, on Tuesday, March 11 with the premiere of “From Dusk Till Dawn,” an expansion of the universe created for the vampire film.

If you happen to be down at SXSW, “From Dusk Till Dawn” will have a special pilot premiere on Saturday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m. with Rodriguez in attendance.

D.J. Cotrona and Zane Holtz play the bank-robbing Gecko brothers, with Don Johnson and Jesse Garcia heading up an ensemble that also features Wilmer Valderrama, Adrianne Palicki, Jake Busey, Lane Garrison, Robert Patrick, Madison Davenport and Brandon Soo Hoo.

“Dusk Till Dawn” is debuting a handful of snazzy grindhouse-style lobby cards today and we have one as an exclusive.