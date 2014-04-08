Exclusive: A sneak peek of the Titty Twister on the ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ series

Fans of the 1996 movie “From Dusk Till Dawn” will recall the awful twist that occurs when our main characters wander into a very scary bar. If you're watching the TV take on the film (airing Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. on the El Rey Network), you might get a sense of deja vu. Below you'll see a first look image of the Titty Twister Bar, where a lot more than drinking will be going on in this week's episode.

Also in this episode, after a escape from the motel, Seth leads the Fullers' RV to the border crossing. As an irrational fear takes hold of Richie, Jacob Fuller takes control of a volatile situation, determined to get his children safely across the border

Based on the cult-classic film of the same name, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is centered around bank robber Seth Gecko (D.J. Cotrona) and his violent, unpredictable brother, Richard “Richie” Gecko (Zane Holtz). The pair are wanted by the FBI and Texas Rangers Earl McGraw (Don Johnson) and Freddie Gonzalez (Jesse Garcia) after a bank heist leaves several people dead.

While on the run to Mexico, Seth and Richie encounter former pastor Jacob Fuller (Robert Patrick) and his family, whom they take hostage. Using the family RV to cross the border, chaos ensues when the group detours to a strip club that is populated by vampires. They are forced to fight until dawn in order to get out alive. The series deepens the tone and expands the storyline of the film, adds new characters and backstories and explores the Mesoamerican mythology behind the creatures inside the club.

The international cast includes: D.J. Cotrona (“Dear John”), Zane Holtz (“Holes”), Wilmer Valderrama (“That '70s Show”), Adrianne Palicki (“Friday Night Lights”), Don Johnson (“Django Unchained”), Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”); and Brandon Soo Hoo (“Tropic Thunder”). The 10-episode, hour-long series is El Rey Network's first scripted original.