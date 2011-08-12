Exclusive: Mike Myers is signed, sealed, delivered for ‘Austin Powers 4’

It was inevitable.
Mike Myers had a small part in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” and he’s reprised his role as Shrek for both a sequel and a TV special in the last few years, but as far as live-action movies where he’s the star, the last one was the disastrous “The Love Guru” in 2008, and the response to that nearly drove him out of the business.
Myers is a very particular talent, a guy who likes to workshop a character for a while before he actually makes a movie. He has not made that many films, all things considered, and a few times over the course of his career, he has actually pulled the plug on things that probably could have gotten made because he didn’t feel they were ready. That happened most famously with “Sprockets,” the feature-film version of one of his SNL characters. I liked the script he co-wrote with Mike McCullers, but Myers bowed out just before it was supposed to start, killing the film in the process.
His most successful bigscreen character, of course, is the hyper-horny snaggletoothed secret agent Austin Powers, and there has been much talk about the possibility of a fourth film in that series over the last few years. For a while, there was talk of a Dr. Evil spin-off film, but I think all of those weird characters need to share the same universe. Taking one of them into a solo film just seems odd. Whatever the case, we haven’t’ seen the character since 2002’s “Goldmember.”
That’s about to change, as HitFix can now confirm that Mike Myers just closed his deal to return to the role. Yep. “Austin Powers 4” is coming, officially.
No word yet on who will be directing. I would hope Jay Roach returns as well, since I think a lot of the kick of the films is the ’60s pop aesthetic, and Roach has been a big part of that since day one. There’s also no word yet on a proposed storyline, but I will certainly start digging to see what I can come up with.
Right now, all that’s sure is that someone’s going to get shagged, and for the first time in a decade, Austin Powers fans are going to have new material to get excited about. We’ll update you as more details become available.
Yeah, baby, YEAH!!!!
That should be the title! Austin Powers 4: yeah, baby, yeah!
Oh, behave!
Drew, I remember that you liked “The Love Guru”.
And that Harry, ahem, did not.
Heh. Embarrassing…
I hate these “gotcha” type comments. Even if he doesn’t like the movie anymore, what are you trying to prove? People change their minds about things all the time.
What “change his mind”? He wrote that the film was “disastrous” and that “the response to [it] nearly drove [Myers] out of the business”, both true statements, neither of which have anything to do with the author’s opinion. Even if (especially if) The Love Guru is your favorite movie ever, you have to admit it did very poorly and kind of killed Myers as a box office player, at least for live-action stuff.
Oh please, please let it be called “Platypussy”! I’ve been pulling for that since Goldmember. I’m picturing a female villain petting a platypus, and saying “You know Mr. Powers, the platypus is the only venomous mammal.”
Austin Powers…one of the most embarassing-in-retrospect fads in recent memory.
I’ll agree and raise you American Pie, which is also getting a fourth installment (not counting the direct-to DVD ones).
Speak for yourself. Outside if half of Goldmember, the series is hilarious.
That is the smartest thing I’ve ever heard anyone say about anything, ever.
I don’t like things because they’re fads. I liked it because it was a smart and funny satire, which it still is. You should be more embarassed that you don’t understand what’s funny about it anymore.
Austin Powers = Comedies without laughs.
Oh, you laughed at it. Don’t lie. The first one was brilliant and no one had ever seen anything like it when it came out. Quit acting like you were ahead of everyone on their thinking.
Yes, I laughed once during the first one which was one more laugh than the second. Didn’t see the third one. Good premise but not very well executed.
You clearly don’t understand 1960’s Bond ” satire” & the comic genius that is present in the many silly characters Mike Myers portrays in these films! You don’t look like a fun guy…rather old & farty, the kind of person who is so constipated he’s full of s@@t…piss off you old fart! lol lol lol
Wow, I can’t believe it’s been a decade since the last one.. didn’t think it was that long ago !
He should go to the Eighties.
Or the 50’s, lol
Can’t wait, are all you guys 6 & 7’s?
That is a perfect reply. Love it.
Groovy Baby Yeah
Awesome. And the Austin Powers movies are hilarious, if you’re a fan of the James Bond films or 60
s spy movies that they parody.
Its gonna awful like Goldmember
who is the deal with Warner Brothers?
thanks drewbert~
Great scoop Drew!… ;-)
Yeah Baby!!!!
Austin needs different villains and not just Dr. Evil every friggin film. James Bond had a lot of memorable villains, surely Myers can create someone new and equally as funny as Dr. Evil.
Please please please tell me Seth Green will be back as Scott Evil!
Goldmember set him up as a potential villain from what i remember. He better be back.
I liked the first one and was kind of indifferent to the second one. But the third one was really awful. Ten years later is there an audience for this?
Well the last one sucked. And has anyone noticed how Powers himself seems to be getting less and less screen time (whilst Myers keep dreaming up stupid characters like Goldmember to fill up the screen with). At least we got a ten year breather.
The movie is being filmed 11 years later and the last movie was set in 1969. AP4 would have to take place in 1980 with that unusually awkward transition in styles in the culture. The director would have to recreate that clash.
And the first one took place in the 90s…what’s your point?
Anyone know where I can find the Sprockets/Dieter script? I’m dying to read it.
I would argue Wayne Campbell or Sherk as his best BIG Screen hits….. but what would I know. SWING!!!!!!!
er, I think you mean “schwing.” which, if I recall the context of when Wayne would say it, implies that this is giving you an erection.
They should have it take place before he gets frozen.
Groovy Baby! Msybe there’ll be a Waynes World 3 next :D
Myers is the real deal. He knows what he’s doing and it’s usually a pleasure to see him doing it. There is a self-loathing streak to his comedy that makes it uncomfortably compelling, as long as you are aware enough to pick up on it. I wish he would find something new to do, it sounds like he’s been burned.
Guru was a great movie, but u have to be not a stuckup write to know that.
I think OSS 117 has already done Austin Powers one better.
I’ll wear my Felicity Shagwell dress and call myself Ivana Humpalot….
What exactly sucked about Goldmember? OK so the one thing was the AP himself wasn’t the main source of Comedy – but the movie was very clever with it’s comedy – I thought Beyonce was weak and the fact that they cast high profile stars in the movie was dumb (shows what happens when hollywood gets their hands on stuff) but it was still a very clever and very funny movie – and the movies have never been about logic. Don’t even try. All the subtle things were hilarious. Mike Myers also should try movies where he plays a regular guy like “So I Married an Axe Murderer” – I believe his best next to first Austin Powers.
They should totally let Britney star in this movie, not just a guest appearance but she should be a leading lady or something or maybe they could use one of her songs.
No britney please!!!!
Face it, it’s going to be a 2 hour long rehash of jokes from the first three movies.
As far as I’m concerned the only way to freshen up this series is with new talent. Cast entirely new actors in all the lead roles – the series originally started as a Bond parody, why not continue the parody by putting someone else in the role of Austin every few years? Best case scenario is if they do a tongue-in-cheek “gritty” Austin a la Casino Royale.
I thought Goldmember is what really got Beyonce’s career off the ground… Truly masterful film. “Shazam!!”
why, the last three sucked
That’s cause you don’t have a sense of humour.
The first was good. Second was okay. Third was cruel.
I agree, get rid of Doctor Evil. Make the fourth installment fresh. It would be nice to see the creators make it a Rated R comedy… They don’t have the balls to do it though.
Dr Evil and Scott Evil are the funniest characters in these movies Austin powers Is “lame Baby”.
makes it easy to get an exclusive when the deal hasn’t actually been signed yet, no? might want to take some time off from the holier-than-thou scolding you frequently dish out
I was hoping they would build off the “young Austin and Dr. Evil” that they started in the 3rd one. Prequel would be great….
For #4, Dr. Evil must take over the Tea Party and ask for deficit cuts of one million, er, one trillion dollars to destroy the world.
I think the first Powers is still the best thing Myers ever did. I didn’t care for the sequels but I’m not opposed to them revisiting the franchise. Hopefully enough time has passed that he’ll have developed enough quality material for a good sequel.
I’m also all for anything that keeps him away from the Shrek franchise. That series has gotten substantially worse with each sequel and I feel they are the worst things to have happened to animated features.
very shagadellic baby!!
Yes!!!!!
“For your thighs only”?
For Your Thighs Only
Ugh. Only if he teams up with Jean du Jardin’s 0SS:117–he’s a 100 times more funny and stylish than Meyer’s sad, lame rehashing.
Probably gonna be about Seth Green (Scotty Evil) taking over the evil family business.
Just one question though,
DO i make you horny baby?, Randy
Yeeah! do i baby!
I need another hilarious austin powers to my collection….please do
hilariously funny….I need another dvd in my collection too….loved it keep’m coming
I always love to see blogs
I can see Russell brand as Austin’s love child with Ms Kensington