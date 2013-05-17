Exclusive: New ‘Transformers Prime Beast Hunters’ opening features Predaking

05.17.13 5 years ago

“Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters” is back, and HitFix’s exclusive first look at the new opening credits reveal some changes. 

The series is debuting an all-new opening title sequence tonight, featuring a look at new characters and a new version of the theme song by composer Brian Tyler (“Iron Man 3,” “Fast Five”). 

Fans will be happy to note that the latest opening includes the new Dragon-like character called the Predaking, an ancient Cybertronian cloned by the Decipticon Shockwave. This beastie seems to put the dragons in “Game of Thrones” to shame. Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus and the other Autobots need to watch out, not to mention their human pals Jack, Miko, and Raf.

Likewise, Tyler’s  theme song is now presented in a heavier rock version for all the metal-heads out there.

Watch it here:

The show is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, who co-wrote Michael Bay’s “Transformers” features, as well as “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

“PRime” features voice work from Steven Blum, Jeffrey Combs, Peter Cullen, Tania Gunadi, James Horan, Ernie Hudson, Michael Ironside, and others.

All new episodes begin airing tonight at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Hub Network.

What do you think of the new opening?

