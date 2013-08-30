Exclusive: Orianthi and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s duet, ‘Sex E. Bizarre’ in full

From Michael Jackson to Alice Cooper, Carrie Underwood, Steve Vai and Santana, Australian guitar wiz Orianthi has shared stages with some of the top artists in the world.
Now a guitar hero to many herself, is splitting her time this year touring as a member of Alice Cooper”s band and promoting her excellent solo album, “Heaven In This Hell.” The album, produced by Eurythmics” Dave Stewart, came out in March.
But she also found time to sneak in a fiery rock duet with Aerosmith”s Steven Tyler and you can hear it in full for the first time anywhere here on Hitfix. From Orianthi’s screaming guitar and sultry vocals to Tyler’s bad boy growl, the two rockers perfectly complement each other on the fiesty, fun cut. Orianthi lays down a solo in the middle that will make you forget that other guitarist Tyler usually plays with.
“Sex E. Bizarre” is one of three new songs that appear on the deluxe version of “Heaven In This Hell,” out Sept. 3. The driving rocker, written by Orianthi, Tyler and Marti Frederiksen, goes to rock radio next week.
Hitfix is also proud to present the U.S. premiere of “Better With You,” an infectious uptempo track that previously appeared only on the Japanese release of “Heaven In This Hell,” but will be available on the Sept. 3 deluxe version worldwide. The pop-tinged tune will definitely hit the sweet spot with fans who first connected with Orianthi through her 2009 breakthrough hit, “According To You,” which reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart.
