Exclusive Song Of The Day: Diane Coffee’s ‘Never Lonely’

I’ve talked about Foxygen on here before, but the psych-rock band’s drummer Shaun Fleming has stepped out solo under the name Diane Coffee and now I’m kinda smitten with it, too.

Had HitFix been born under different auspices, we would have already written about Fleming on his own. He used to be a voice actor for family shows and TV movies like “Kim Possible,” “The Legend of Tarzan” and “Lilo and Stitch.” And now he’s spread out into this glam-rock meeting green, bratty pop amalgam for Diane Coffee’s debut “My Friend Fish,” out Oct. 29.

“Never Lonely” is my favorite of the 10-track album, though “Eat Your Love (With Sriracha)” owns the best song title. Good catch, Western Vinyl.

