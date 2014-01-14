Exclusive Song Of The Day: Parade Of Lights’ ‘Golden’ has Olympic ties

“Everybody get golden.” The uplifting message is perfect for Parade Of Lights’ upbeat dance-rock song, and especially pertinent for, say, the Olympics.

NBC noticed. “Golden” is featured in the networks’ newest promo commercial for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, which first aired during the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday. Gold all around.

“Golden” is now available via iTunes and is the title track from the quartet’s EP, due this spring. Its epic lead single “We”re The Kids” is already out: watch the video here or below. Get your pumping fist ready.

Parade Of Lights is touring this winter with stop-offs at the South By Southwest Music Conference in Austin in March.



Headlining tour dates:

1/29 Fullerton, CA The Slidebar Rock N Roll Kitchen

1/30 Sacramento, CA Harlow”s

1/3 Bakersfield, CA Elements

2/1 Los Angeles, CA TBA

On tour with Royal Teeth and Chappo:

2/22 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

2/25 Kansas City, MO Czar

2/26 Minnespolis, MN Triple Rock

2/27 Milwaukee, WI Mad Planet

2/28 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge – Small Room

3/4 Columbus, OH Basement

3/5 Cincinnati, OH 21st Century

3/6 St. Louis, MO Demo