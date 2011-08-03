EXCLUSIVE Song Of The Day: Rosi Golan says ‘I Like You’ from new album

08.03.11 7 years ago

A “Lead Balloon” sounds kinda heavy, but the phrase “I Like You” is certainly light and sweet.

The first is the name of the album that yields the second: it’s Rosi Golan’s sophomore set, due Aug. 30, and it’s easy to see why the singer-songwriter’s work has shown up on TV shows like “One Tree Hill” or films like “Dear John.” There’s an easy, sugary ease to her vocals, a simplicity to her pop and soft-rock melodies that come off clean in time for these hot summer months.

Golan caught my ear a couple of years ago when I was still at Billboard for these very reasons. It’d be one thing to write a song that backs a Pantene commercial or in primetime drama, but every one of her songs seem to have a lasting hook. “Lead Balloon” is a testament to this, but there’s also growth in Golan’s musicianship and an expansion the arrangements.

The confident track “Seeing Ghosts” has already made its debut, and the Israeli artist is set to take to the road with Jason Reeves starting later this month. She has also announced today a date at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Sept. 6.

Here are Rosi Golan’s tour dates:

8/21/11    3rd & Lindsley               Nashville, TN
8/22/11    Old Rock House             St Louis, MO
8/24/11    Slowdown                    Omaha, NE
8/25/11    Augustana College         Rock Island, IL
8/27/11    Shank Hall                    Milwaukee, WI
8/28/11    Space                          Evanston, IL
8/30/11    Fine Line Music Café       Minneapolis, MN
8/31/11    The Mill                        Iowa City, IA
9/1/11      State Historical Bldg       Des Moines, IA
9/2/11      The Bottleneck              Lawrence, KS
9/6/11      Bowery Ballroom         New York, NY

Around The Web

TAGSexclusivei like yourosi golansong of the day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP