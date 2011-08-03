EXCLUSIVE Song Of The Day: Rosi Golan says ‘I Like You’ from new album

A “Lead Balloon” sounds kinda heavy, but the phrase “I Like You” is certainly light and sweet.

The first is the name of the album that yields the second: it’s Rosi Golan’s sophomore set, due Aug. 30, and it’s easy to see why the singer-songwriter’s work has shown up on TV shows like “One Tree Hill” or films like “Dear John.” There’s an easy, sugary ease to her vocals, a simplicity to her pop and soft-rock melodies that come off clean in time for these hot summer months.

Golan caught my ear a couple of years ago when I was still at Billboard for these very reasons. It’d be one thing to write a song that backs a Pantene commercial or in primetime drama, but every one of her songs seem to have a lasting hook. “Lead Balloon” is a testament to this, but there’s also growth in Golan’s musicianship and an expansion the arrangements.

The confident track “Seeing Ghosts” has already made its debut, and the Israeli artist is set to take to the road with Jason Reeves starting later this month. She has also announced today a date at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Sept. 6.

Here are Rosi Golan’s tour dates:

8/21/11 3rd & Lindsley Nashville, TN

8/22/11 Old Rock House St Louis, MO

8/24/11 Slowdown Omaha, NE

8/25/11 Augustana College Rock Island, IL

8/27/11 Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI

8/28/11 Space Evanston, IL

8/30/11 Fine Line Music Café Minneapolis, MN

8/31/11 The Mill Iowa City, IA

9/1/11 State Historical Bldg Des Moines, IA

9/2/11 The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

9/6/11 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY