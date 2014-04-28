Exclusive: The Chainsmokers’ exuberant remix of Guy Sebastian’s ‘Like A Drum’

The Chainsmokers are best known as the duo behind viral sensation “#Selfie,” but with their remix of Guy Sebastian”s infectious “Like A Drum,” Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall show off their considerable remixing prowess. HitFix is excited to exclusively debut the remix below.
While not as well known in the U.S. yet, Sebastian is the best-selling solo artist of all time in Australia with seven multi-platinum albums. Sebastian, who appeared on Lupe Fiasco”s “Battle Scars,” will release his first album in the U.S. later this year. He was the first winner of “Australian Idol” in 2003 and then went onto be a judge on Australia”s edition of “The X Factor” from 2010 to 2012. He is the only male artist in Australia to land six No. 1 singles.
The Chainsmokers” remix showcases Sebastian”s soulful voice by keeping the opening of the song close to the original before the tune explodes with their uptempo dance reworking into an exuberant track of hope.
Just a little correction.Battle Scars was actually Guy’s song,written by him.It was released in Australia as Guy Sebastian feat Lupe Fiasco.When Lupe wanted to release it on his album,they agreed for it to be released in the US as Lupe Fiasco and Guy Sebastian.It has been a great success for both of them,especially in Australia where it went 9 platinum.
