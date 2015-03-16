Exclusive: The scariest thing in ‘Dead Rising: Watchtower’ is Virginia Madsen

Much like its stars, the zombie genre refuses to die. When Capcom released their sandbox zombie survival game “Dead Rising,” it became an instant hit. After all, who doesn”t want to run around an abandoned mall teeming with zombies while thinking of new and creative ways to kill them with merchandise? It”s what consumer dreams are made of.

Now three entries deep into the series, and with over 7.6 million copies sold, Capcom is teaming up with Crackle to bring the world of “Dead Rising” to unlife.

”Dead Rising: Watchtower” follows Chase Carter (Jesse Metcalfe) as he journeys into the heart of a zombie-infested warzone. Carter hopes to get a career-defining scoop to help him make the jump from small-time online reporter to the big leagues. He is joined by Maggie (Virginia Madsen), a brave mother torn from her child.

HitFix Harpy has the brand-new character poster for Maggie. Who are you more afraid of? A lumbering pack of zombies or a determined mom wielding a makeshift spear?

Image Credit: Legendary Pictures/Crackle

“Dead Rising: Watchtower: is directed by Zach Lipovsky and written and produced by Tim Carter.

“Dead Rising: Watchtower” will be available for streaming on Sony”s Crackle network on March, 27, 2015.