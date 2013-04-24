Fall Out Boy takes No. 1 on Billboard 200 over Kid Cudi

Fall Out Boy”s return from hiatus is appearing to pay off, as “Save Rock and Roll” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart. The effort sold 154,000 copies. 2007″s “Infinity On High” also topped the chart, with 260,000; their “From Under the Cork Tree” (2005) also sold more in its opening week, with 157,000.

Kid Cudi”s “Indicud” starts right behind at No. 2 with 136,000; his last, 2010 album “Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager” made it to No. 3, but with 169,000 in its first week.

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” stays put at No. 3 (76,000, -22%) and Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” sits at No. 4 (42,000, -31%).

Yeah Yeah Yeahs score their first top 10 effort as “Mosquito” bows at No. 5 with 38,000. Their 2006 set “Show Your Bones” sold more in its first week, with 56,000, only peaking at No. 11. Their previous effort “It”s Blitz!” only made it to No. 22 when it debuted in 2009.

The Band Perry”s “Pioneer” keeps the No. 6 spot warm (37,00, -35%), Brad Paisley”s “Wheelhouse” falls No. 2 to No. 7 (34,000, -66%), Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not a Human Being II” stays at No. 8 (31,000, -27%), Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “The Heist” flies up No. 16 to No. 9 (30,000, +14%) and Pink”s “The Truth About Love” rises No. 14 to No. 10 (28,000, -1%).

And what happened to last week”s No. 1? Paramore”s “Paramore” falls No. 1 to No. 12 with a whopping 74% drop in sales, with 27,000.

Albums sales were down less than 1% compared to last week and down 6% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% so far.