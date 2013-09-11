Fall TV 2013: 20 Most Anticipated Returning Shows

It’s still early in September, but TV shows have already begun returning in earnest, with such favorites as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Sons of Anarchy” coming back in recent days.
It’s next week, though, that things start going truly nuts as FOX gets a head start on the fall, followed by the other networks.
Check out our gallery of 20 returning network and cable shows we’re most looking forward to seeing back on our TVs.
I’ll be holding hope for the returning shows. Not much in the way of new shows that look interesting.
Easily my most anticipated returning show has to be Dan Harmon’s return to Community but of course that doesn’t have an air date and will most likely not be on in the Fall.
Second would have to be Parenthood. It was always a show that I really liked but last season really stepped it’s game up and was certainly one of if not my favorite show in the fall. I hope they can keep that level of quality up.
Are you going to talk at all about Legend of Korra, either on the website or the podcast? Alan’s mentioned that he liked the original series quite a bit, but I don’t think it or the new series has ever come up.
I recall him mentioning that he might write about A:TLA one day. I assume that wouldn’t happen anytime in the fall, what with all the shows premiering and such, but I really would love to get that at some point.
I’ve really tried to give the Mindy project a chance, but I’m just not liking it at all. I’ll keep up with the reviews to see if there’s any sign of improvement.
Also REALLY looking forward to Legend of Korra (tomorrow…yay!!!), Grimm and TMNT.
It would be nice if this gallery was viewable on google chrome, it slides right and you cannot read all thetext no matter what you try…
Revolution is AWFUL, cannot believe I watched all that. What a waste of one beautiful actress (no not the daughter)
I agree with the others would love to see some Korra coverage. Excited for Treme, New Girl, Elementary, Parenthood, Parks & Rec, and (maybe) Homeland too