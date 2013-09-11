Fall TV 2013: 20 Most Anticipated Returning Shows

It’s still early in September, but TV shows have already begun returning in earnest, with such favorites as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Sons of Anarchy” coming back in recent days.

It’s next week, though, that things start going truly nuts as FOX gets a head start on the fall, followed by the other networks.

Check out our gallery of 20 returning network and cable shows we’re most looking forward to seeing back on our TVs.