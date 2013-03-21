‘Falling Skies’ leads TNT’s summer lineup

TNT has unveiled its summer schedule, featuring the return of established series and a handful of new shows.

Fans of “Falling Skies,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Major Crimes,” “Perception” and “Franklin & Bash” should update their calendars, as the cable network has slated premiere dates for the shows’ new seasons.

New series include the drama “King & Maxwell” starring Jon Tenney and Rebecca Romijn, the competition series “The Hero” and “72 Hours” and the unscripted procedural “Cold Justice” (working title).

Season 3 of the Steven Spielberg-produced “Falling Skies” will pick up where last season ended, with returning stars Noah Wylie, Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton and Drew Roy. The new season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, before moving to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Mary McDonnell and GW Bailey return for season 2 of “Major Crimes,” which bows Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander are back as Boston detectives “Rizzoli & Isles.” Season 4 debuts Tuesday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The drama “Perception” also returns Tuesday, June 18, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It stars Eric McCormack and Rachael Leigh Cook, and will feature Scott Wolf in a guest role.

TV legend Heather Locklear is joining Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer in the comedic law series “Franklin & Bash” for season 3. It premieres Wednesday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, among the new shows is “King & Maxwell,” a private-eye drama starring Tenney and Romijn, and based on the works of bestselling author David Baldacci. The series premieres Monday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “Major Crimes.”

“The Hero,” hosted by Dwayne Johnson, pits nine ordinary people against each other in various missions that test their brainpower, brute strength and, perhaps anomalous for a reality series, their morality. It bows Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Immediately following at 9 pm ET/PT will be the series premiere of “72 Hours,” which will follow three teams of strangers trying to escape the rugged wilderness using only one bottle of water and one GPS tracking device.

Finally, TNT”s new unscripted procedural “Cold Justice” (working title) is set to premiere Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It centers on a pair of female investigators (Yolanda McClary and Kely Sigler) as they re-investigate smalltown murder cases which have remained unsolved for years or even decades .

“Even as we expand TNT”s lineup of original series to a year-round model, summer remains a big season for us and a great opportunity to introduce new series,” said the network’s Michael Wright. “This summer, we”re bringing our viewers a broad range of exciting dramas on TNT, from our tent-pole scripted dramas ‘Falling Skies’ and ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ to our newest crime drama ‘King & Maxwell,’ starring Jon Tenney and Rebecca Romijn, to new unscripted dramas like The Rock”s action reality show ‘The Hero’ and Dick Wolf”s compelling new unscripted procedural ‘Cold Justice.’ They all deliver on TNT”s promise of smart, entertaining storytelling featuring a wide range of engaging personalities.”