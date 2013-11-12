‘Fantastic Four’ reboot and ‘The Secret Service’ get new release dates

(CBR) 20th Century Fox has moved release dates for two of its upcoming comic book-based films. The planned reboot of Marvel Comics’ “Fantastic Four” is now scheduled to open on June 19, 2015, after originally being slotted for a March release.

“The Secret Service” will move to that now-vacated spot, March 6, 2015. That postpones the adaptation of Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ Marvel/Icon series by a few months, from its previous release date of Nov. 14, 2014.

“Fantastic Four” has no announced cast, but “Chronicle” director Josh Trank has been attached since 2012, with Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn both on board as producers. “The Secret Service,” directed by Vaughn, is currently in production with a cast headed by Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Caine.

With “Fantastic Four,” summer 2015 is now an even busier season for comic book-based movies. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for May 1 of that year, the “Man of Steel” sequel featuring both Batman and Superman is set for July 17 and “Ant-Man” is slated for July 31. “Star Wars: Episode VII” was originally expected for summer 2015, but Disney and Lucasfilm last week announced a release date of Dec. 18, 2015.

Additionally, Fox’s film based on popular video game “Assassin’s Creed,” starring “X-Men: Days of Future Past’s” younger Magneto Michael Fassbender, will move from June 19, 2015 to August 7, 2015.