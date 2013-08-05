‘Fantastic Four’ reboot director puts casting rumor to rest

(CBR) UPDATE: Director Josh Trank took to Twitter to tweet, “the casting rumor floating around today isn”t true…. the end.”

Fox seems to be aiming for a younger cast for director Josh Trank”s Fantastic Four reboot, as TheWrap passes along a rumor that Miles Teller, the 26-year-old star of “Project X” and “Spectacular Now” is up for the role of Reed Richards.

The website reiterates that this is a rumor, noting that the film doesn”t officially have a casting director yet. Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station,” “Chronicle”) and Allison Williams (“Girls”) have also been mentioned as playing Human Torch and Invisible Woman. They are 26 and 25, respectively.

The film, which is expected to start shooting in Louisiana in September, is currently scheduled to open nationwide on March 6, 2015.