‘Fantastic Four’ reboot director puts casting rumor to rest

(CBR) UPDATE: Director Josh Trank took to Twitter to tweet, “the casting rumor floating around today isn”t true…. the end.”
Fox seems to be aiming for a younger cast for director Josh Trank”s Fantastic Four reboot, as TheWrap passes along a rumor that Miles Teller, the 26-year-old star of “Project X” and “Spectacular Now” is up for the role of Reed Richards.
The website reiterates that this is a rumor, noting that the film doesn”t officially have a casting director yet. Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station,” “Chronicle”) and Allison Williams (“Girls”) have also been mentioned as playing Human Torch and Invisible Woman. They are 26 and 25, respectively.
The film, which is expected to start shooting in Louisiana in September, is currently scheduled to open nationwide on March 6, 2015.
So how many “reboots” does a studio get before they give up on a franchise? We’ve had an “origins” story, a Silver Surfer/Galactus-smokemonster crossover that did not work, and now a reboot likely with yet another origin rehash of some sort. Hard to imagine them not (re)introducing Dr. Doom in the reboot.
At what point can studios either:
A) Just give the audience the benefit of a doubt? Either we know who these characters are, or we can figure it out without a full-blown retelling/reimagining/rebooting of the characters. Or;
B) Pass it onto another studio? How many movies should we as audiences support from a studio making fumbling attempts at these characters or stories before we just (by virtue of not buying tickets) say no? Personally, I am done with them.
-Cheers
The answer is: as long as it remains profitable.
Also, think of the “profit” idea as two-fold: if Fox let’s the FF rights lapse, they revert to Marvel/Disney, which just puts more ammo in their cannon. That’s why Fox will keep trying, and why Sony has already greenlit THREE Spiderman sequels.