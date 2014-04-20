‘Farscape’ Movie Update: A feature film is ‘in the script stage’ says creator

(CBR) While participating on a panel devoted to showrunners at WonderCon Anaheim Saturday, Rockne S. O”Bannon (“Revolution”) provided an update on the movie version of one of his most beloved, cancelled shows: “Farscape.”
“We are, in fact, in the script stage of a 'Farscape' feature,” O”Bannon announced to a packed house that couldn”t be more excited.
This isn”t the first time news of the project broke to fans. In February, Sydney-based writer Justin Monjo let the cat out of the bag to If.com.au, revealing plot details surrounding the film. It is rumored to follow the son of series” mainstays John and Aeryn.
“[We”re] still in early, early stages,” O”Bannon cautioned fans. He didn”t hesitate however to praise Brian Henson”s efforts in making the project come to life.
“He was like a dog with a bone,” O”Bannon said. “He would not give up on it.”
“Farscape” ran from 1999 to 2003 on Syfy. In 2004, “Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars” tied up loose threads for fans left unsatisfied by the series” finale.
“Revolution,” O”Bannon”s current series, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Just started re-watching it again – being shown on British TV. Can’t wait to re-connect with the characters!
Huge fan of Farscape. I don’t really care for a full length feature film. Most especially not one that will conveniently ignore or find a way around what has already happened to the characters. Including the characters that have died.
Tbh peacekeeper wars finished it nicely for me, i dont want a sub par series to taint my fav series
A feature film -flowed up by a 10 years series. Somebody has to put SiFi back into Space. But please keep the goofy comedy to a low min, more peace keeper wars
Just finished catching up with series on Netflix. Watching Peacekeeper Wars next. Not sure about changing up the characters.
Own both the series and feature film. I would love to see a continuation starring the son of John and Aeryn. I would like to know if they ever make it back to earth, what happened with Chiana, her home world and brother. Did the peace hold? What about Scorpius. I think there is still a lot more to tell. I hope this becomes a thing.
I tried to like Farscape, I really did, but as good as the puppetry, prosthetics and occasional banter towards Crichton’s abysmal stupidity was – the samey bland planetary locales, tired regurgitated sci-fi tropes and LONG episode lengths (really could have been a 30 or 40 min show à la Red Dwarf or SG-1) really brought the show down.
Couldn’t care less for a feature, I’m afraid.
That’s nice dear. Now run along and play in traffic.
Well, in that case, RDWD, stick to your Honey Boo Boo preference.
YAY! More Farscape! Can’t wait!
Almost as good as Stargate! ;)
I hope this means we might see a return of more cancelled sci-fi series like Falling Skies, Stargate ect!
I hope Ka’dargo is brought back.He is a major player on that show.