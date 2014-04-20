‘Farscape’ Movie Update: A feature film is ‘in the script stage’ says creator

(CBR) While participating on a panel devoted to showrunners at WonderCon Anaheim Saturday, Rockne S. O”Bannon (“Revolution”) provided an update on the movie version of one of his most beloved, cancelled shows: “Farscape.”

“We are, in fact, in the script stage of a 'Farscape' feature,” O”Bannon announced to a packed house that couldn”t be more excited.

This isn”t the first time news of the project broke to fans. In February, Sydney-based writer Justin Monjo let the cat out of the bag to If.com.au, revealing plot details surrounding the film. It is rumored to follow the son of series” mainstays John and Aeryn.

“[We”re] still in early, early stages,” O”Bannon cautioned fans. He didn”t hesitate however to praise Brian Henson”s efforts in making the project come to life.

“He was like a dog with a bone,” O”Bannon said. “He would not give up on it.”

“Farscape” ran from 1999 to 2003 on Syfy. In 2004, “Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars” tied up loose threads for fans left unsatisfied by the series” finale.

“Revolution,” O”Bannon”s current series, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.